BOYS SOCCER
PATRIOT 4, JOHN CHAMPE 3: The Pioneers rallied to win Thursday’s Cedar Run District home game.
Patriot (3-2-1 in district, 4-3-1 overall) trailed 3-1 before Rodney Williams scored followed by back-to-back goals from AJ Schuetz. Schuetz’s final goal was assisted by Joseph Ventura.
Anthony Cuzmar scored Patriot’s first goal off an assist from Jake Gibson
GAR-FIELD 4, FOREST PARK 4: Gar-Field (3-2-1, 4-2-1) trailed 3-1 before tying the Cardinal District game on goals from Jefferson Lopez Coreas and Xavi Ortiz in the second half. Andy Flores also scored for Gar-Field.
For Forest Park (2-1-2, 3-3-2), goals were scored by Mikey Eberle (2), Connor Messick and Eddy Ruiz. Assists were by Nana Gyamfi, Eberle and Ruiz.
OTHER SCORES
Freedom-Woodbridge 3, Hylton 2
GIRLS SOCCER
HYLTON 5, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 1: Olivia Dingman scored three goals for Hylton (3-1 in Cardinal District, 3-2 overall) and Briana Denkas and Adrianna Cortez one each.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 15, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 13: Lucy Shafer and Kendra Harris each recorded five goals and one assist for Battlefield (5-1). Harris also had two ground balls.
Grace Patane added two goals and two assists, Rebecca Bartheld nine draw controls and one assist and Callie Curtis five draw controls and three ground balls.
