Second-seeded Massaponax scored three touchdowns in the first quarter off a fumble recovery and two rushes and never looked back in defeating third-seeded Battlefield Friday 56-15 in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
The 7-0 Panthers led 28-7 at halftime before scoring 21 more points in the third quarter.
Matt Binkowski led Battlefield (5-2) with 22 carries for 85 yards. Quarterback Jonathan Walters was 10 of 19 passing for 85 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Sean Hoffman was 3 of 6 passing for 29 yards and one touchdown and one interception.
Geajorm Akpaloo and Caleb Woodson each caught a touchdown pass for Battlefield.
Battlefield turned the ball over four times.
OTHER LOCAL SCORES
Class 3 Region B semifinal
Goochland 21, Brentsville 0
"PLUS-ONE" GAMES
Osbourn 38, Forest Park 19
North Stafford 42, Osbourn Park 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.