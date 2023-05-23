As big baseball decision draws closer, Colonial Forge's Zyhir Hope stays in the moment

Zyhir Hope stepped back a few paces to his right as he waited for the rubber ball rolling toward him.

Then with his right foot, he blasted the ball between second and third base before arriving safely at first. Hope, who volunteered to lead off the batting order, eventually scored as the high fives and clapping ensued in a pick-up game of kickball between the Colonial Forge baseball and softball teams.

Technically, this was a light practice day for Hope and his teammates. The night before, Colonial Forge won the Commonwealth District Tournament title and didn't play again until a week later when it faces host Forest Park May 25 in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.

But with the long break between games, Eagles’ head coach David Colangelo gave his players some down time to relax. With his schedule filling up, Hope, for one, soaked up opportunities like this to take a break.

He attended graduation practice in the morning in preparation for the actual ceremony in two days. The high school baseball season is still going on. Potential upcoming workouts with Major League Baseball teams await. A family vacation is scheduled for the Bahamas June 9-14. There's a report date of June 26th to the University of North Carolina for freshman orientation.

And overshadowing all of this is the prospect of selection in the 2023 Major League Draft June 9-11. It’s a lot for anyone let alone an 18-year-old.

“My time will come to make that decision,” Hope said about going pro out of high school or attending UNC. “I’m focusing on baseball and being happy for my team and my senior year.”

INCREASED INTEREST

At this point, Hope said both options (college or pro baseball) remain on the table. The MLB teams keep their specific plans private, but there’s no doubt interest is rising.

“You don’t ask too much, but it sounds like he’s trending into the earlier rounds,” Colangelo said.

Hope, who is ranked No. 119 among high school prospects and No. 262 overall in Baseball America’s last 2023 draft prospect list, offers a tantalizing mix of speed and power. He plays right field for Colonial Forge, but he has the quickness to move to center.

His left-handed power has been on display all season. The Commonwealth District Player of the Year has eight homers and 33 RBI for the 16-6 Eagles, while hitting .525 with a .670 on-base percentage, 23 walks, 32 runs scored and 29 stolen bases.

Besides his hitting and running ability, Hope is also an intriguing option as a pitcher. As the Eagles’ closer, Hope has three saves, 17 strikeouts and a .875 ERA in eight innings.

“It’s his athleticism and explosiveness,” Colangelo said. “His arm. His bat. The tools he has in every aspect of the game.”

Six organizations attended the district tournament final May 17 against Riverbend, including a national crosschecker for the Chicago Cubs. It was at least the second time a Cubs’ cross-checker has seen Hope this season. The other was May 10 against Massaponax when Hope went 2 for 4 with two RBI and a home run.

Against Riverbend, Hope was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. He also struck out two in the final inning, while hitting 95 miles per hour on the radar gun in the 8-2 victory.

The day before the tournament final, a videographer from the Major League Scouting Bureau came to Colonial Forge to film Hope hitting and throwing for at least an hour. Hope is one of four Virginia high school seniors who has been filmed by the scouting bureau. The others are projected first-round pick Bryce Eldridge (right-handed pitcher, first baseman) from Madison, Westfield outfielder Jonny Farmelo and Virginia Beach left-handed pitcher Blake Dickerson (Ocean Lakes HS)

Hope is scheduled to attend a Cubs’ workout June 1 in Myrtle Beach (SC). He was also scheduled to attend a Detroit Tigers’ workout June 14 at World War Memorial Stadium in Greensboro, NC. Hope will miss that workout due to the family’s vacation, but two other dates are available if it’s logistically feasible.

Workouts for other teams are possible if the schedule allows.

STRONG FOLLOWING

MLB teams have followed Hope all season. Colangelo said nine scouts attended at Colonial Forge’s first scrimmage against Gainesville.

Interest, though, picked up after his pitching performance April 21 at North Stafford. The actual reading varies, but Hope at least recorded 96 on the radar gun if not 97.

For Colonial Forge’s next game April 24 against visiting Patriot, a season-high 14 scouts showed up.

Hope has handled all the attention with poise. He’s aware the scouts are there. He and his family met a number of them already during the offseason when the scouts made home visits.

Hope goes out of his way to chat with them before the game when they come to watch batting practice. Hope’s mother Tiffany said the scouts talk to her and her family at games as well.

“I love that part of it,” Tiffany said. “It takes away the pressure. There’s no tension.”

Tiffany said at this point there’s been no discussions between MLB teams and the family regarding what it would take financially for Hope to bypass North Carolina and sign a pro contract.

The family has discussed it some among themselves with the help of Hope’s advisors, Jake Rosner and Adam Rosenthal from Octagon, a sports agency based in Tysons Corner.

Certainly, it will take a strong offer to sway Hope from attending North Carolina. With a select number of picks available in the 20-round draft, MLB teams typically avoid selecting players they feel they cannot sign them.

“We have an idea of what we’re not going to take,” Tiffany said in regards to bonus parameters. “We feel like we’re in a win-win situation. We’re not desperate.”

Hope shares the same view.

“I ask myself, what if it can turn into something better than I can imagine and the right things fall into place,” Hope said. “I’m so blessed to be in this position not only for me, but for my teammates. It gives them a great opportunity to be seen by scouts and colleges.”

UNC head baseball coach Scott Forbes keeps checking in with Hope, having done this long enough to know he might lose him to the draft. Hope has nothing but good things to say about North Carolina. He wears a Tar Heel backpack to school and raves about the UNC bucket hat he bought at the campus bookstore during his official visit.

Hope said he feels no pressure to make a decision.

“Yes I want to go to UNC,” Hope said. “But at the same time, this is both my dreams.”

No one around him is pressuring him either.

“It’s ultimately what he wants to do,” Tiffany said.

Back on the softball field, Hope helps his teammates chant D.C United while he goes past each player. He said there’s no reason for the chant other than to have fun. Hope is savoring every moment he can.

After graduation May 20 at Colonial Forge, he and his senior teammates posed for photos out on the baseball field. Hope even did one of his famous backflips in his graduation gown.

On Monday, Tiffany wistfully looked over the videos of Saturday’s ceremony. Time has moved fast since Hope arrived at Colonial Forge as an unknown junior. Now, he’s one of the most-liked and familiar faces there.

“It’s sad to see his [high school] journey coming to an end, but look at the memories it has created,” Tiffany said.