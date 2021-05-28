As the last original Eagle, Glen Strickland says goodbye after 43 years coaching tennis at Osbourn High School

Glen Strickland grabs a broom and starts pushing water off the court he will use for the first day of Osbourn High School’s boys tennis practice.
He prefers this court because it is closest to the entrance gate and the school, but no other court requires Strickland’s attention anyway. Confirmation of that came a few moments earlier when Nelson Palacios handed his completed paperwork to the school’s athletic trainer, Jeane Ryder. Ryder checked everything and then told Strickland it was official. He has his team. All two of them. Practice could begin.
The scene is a far cry from Osbourn’s heyday under Strickland. From 1997 to 2003, the Eagles reached the state tournament four times. Then an average of 20 boys showed up for practice. The girls experienced the same high turnout as well when Strickland was still coaching them in the fall from the late 1990s to 2003. One year, 30 girls tried out, forcing Strickland to do something he’d never done before: make cuts.
Now he faces a new reality: Demographic changes at Manassas’ lone high school have led to a decline in interest as athletes choose other sports such as soccer if they play any sports at all. The pandemic didn’t help.
“It’s an uphill battle, but it always is,” Strickland says in his matter-of-fact tone. There is no resignation or bitterness in his voice. No longing for better days. He accepts the situation as it is with one mission: “You do your job, and I will do mine.”
And he will do his job, at least for another season. After 43 years coaching Osbourn boys tennis and 44 years teaching overall, the 69-year-old Strickland is retiring at the end of this school year.
His departure is worth noting for two historic reasons. He entered the school year as the only “Original Eagle” still on staff since Osbourn opened in 1977. And on a broader scale, he is the longest-serving head coach for the same sport at the same school among the Prince William area’s three school districts.
But none of this matters to Strickland, even while he confronts the possibility Osbourn will go winless this season.
“It’s never easy to lose a match, but I ask myself, ‘Are the kids playing better?’” Strickland said. “The answer is usually yes. If it’s yes, that’s not a bad day in tennis.”
So on this Monday afternoon in mid-April with a cloudless sky, a dry court and pleasant 64-degree temperatures, Strickland turns his attention to Palacios.
In his customary quiet Southern lilt formed growing up in the small town of Pennington Gap tucked in a corner of southwest Virginia that borders Kentucky and Tennessee, Strickland tells Palacios where to stand when he serves the ball. Strickland then steps back and watches Palacios and senior Quinn Wescott volley back and forth.
Another season is underway.
CREATURE OF HABIT
Strickland was in the Osbourn teacher’s lounge one day when then-athletic director Tim Sarver approached him with a question: Would Strickland take over as the Eagles’ boys tennis coach?
Strickland agreed by nodding his head and saying he’d do it.
He played tennis on the side at his alma mater, East Tennessee State University, as a way to stay in shape. He knew how to keep score. He had experience coaching a sport (junior varsity football) as a first-year teacher when Osbourn opened the year before.
And tennis made sense to him.
“It was a good fit,” Strickland said. “There’s a rule book, and everything is in the rule book. It jives with me. I’m a creature of habit.”
One thing, though, remained uncertain.
“I had no idea it would last this long,” Strickland said.
Strickland stopped coaching the girls after the fall of 2003 when the Virginia High School League moved Group AAA girls tennis to the spring. Unable to coach both teams at the same time, Strickland stuck with the boys.
Strickland’s steady hand through the years has allowed the school’s activities directors to never worry about the tennis teams.
Current AD Ira DeGrood calls Strickland a “legend,” a “pillar” and an “icon.” But mostly, DeGrood said Strickland will be missed.
“It will be different when he’s gone,” DeGrood said. “He doesn’t do this for the accolades. He loves kids. He has a passion for kids.”
Strickland developed a strong rapport with his players through a caring and honest approach that allowed them to grow and build their confidence.
Dave Rao starred for Osbourn from 1994-98. As the Eagles’ No. 1 singles player, Rao went 11-1 during the regular season his senior year. He won the Cardinal District title and helped Osbourn reach the state tournament in only its second season as a Group AAA school.
Rao had played tennis only as an individual when he arrived at Osbourn as a freshman. So the team concept was new to him.
But Strickland’s calming influence challenged Rao to become a leader. At 5-foot-9, Strickland is not a towering figure physically, but he knows how to make his point.
“He could sense when I was pushing too hard during a match and would call me over and say a few simple words that would help me get back to my typical game,” said Rao, now a lawyer in Washington.
Strickland affected Rob Sievers the same way.
“His approach was largely hands off,” said Sievers, who played for Strickland from 1991-94 and is now a lawyer in Charlottesville. “He wasn’t a technical coach or a rah-rah coach. When he did speak, however, I listened, and I listened intently. He had the great ability to be a friend, all the while clearly and effectively maintaining his role as teacher and coach.”
One of Sievers’ favorite memories is one many of Strickland’s former players can attest to as well.
Strickland once owned a beat-up truck, which he jokingly called his “Lamborghini.”
Strickland told his players if they behaved, he’d let them take his truck to the prom. Strickland’s players knew he was kidding, but Sievers loves to share that story because it captures Strickland’s personality and his ability to connect with his kids through a dry sense of humor.
“Whenever I see or talk with Mr. Strickland, I always ask how the truck is doing and is it still available for prom,” Sievers said. “‘Only if you’ve been behaving,’ he’ll say.”
As much as Strickland means to his former players, they mean as much to him, if not more. Strickland still has the signed Hank Aaron baseball Sievers gave Strickland after Sievers met Aaron in Atlanta. Aaron agreed to autograph the ball on one condition: Never sell it. Strickland obliged. The ball is in his bedroom.
“I think he’s always just enjoyed coaching, not because of any personal accolades, but to have his kids be successful,” Rao said. “I don’t think he would still be coaching after all of these years if that wasn’t the case.”
MOVING ON
Family. Technology. Age. All factored into Strickland’s decision to retire from coaching and teaching. His official last day in the classroom is May 28.
“It was time,” Strickland said. “There were just different things in my head. It all added up.”
While he has nothing but good things to say about the current and previous administrations he’s worked for, teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll at times. Even with online learning, Strickland came to school each day and taught from his classroom. Strickland said his youngest daughter, Allison, helped him adjust to the various platforms needed to teach the students virtually.
But it was still a challenge, especially for someone who isn’t tech savvy.
“I’m slow to make personal changes,” Strickland said.
Strickland works out four times a week, is in good health and wants to take advantage of the extra time available now.
He would like to see family members more often. Another daughter and her children live in Ireland.
He’s not sure whether he and his wife of nearly 40 years, Liz, will move to the mountains (his choice) or the beach (her choice). Liz retires from her job as a home health care worker June 12.
But if he’s honest, he knows the answer in deference to his college sweetheart.
“Probably the beach,” Strickland said.
Strickland did not start out as a teacher.
Fresh out of college, he worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after his hometown required disaster relief following a flood.
Strickland doesn’t remember what prompted him to make a career switch, but he had the credentials after earning a double major in government and education.
Looking for a place that offered a decent salary, Strickland targeted Northern Virginia, a good 400 miles from his home. He met with someone from Loudoun County about a teaching job. In fact, the person who interviewed him was Strickland’s former seventh-grade shop teacher.
On his way home, Strickland stopped in the city of Manassas and filled out an application as well. Manassas called him back for an interview.
The teaching job paid the same as the government one. And it offered more time off in the summer.
But before Osbourn hired him, Strickland needed to pass principal Victor Egidi’s test during the interview.
Egidi intentionally said something incorrect to see how Strickland would react. Strickland rarely raises his voice, but this time he did and corrected Egidi. Egidi got his answer. Strickland would speak up if necessary.
As he thinks back over the years, Strickland recalls the location of the original tennis courts and how the green balls constantly turned black hitting the asphalt surface. There were no lights then on the courts, and players lost track of the balls if the match ran late.
He also can cite instantly from memory the starting lineup of his 1981 Group AA state tournament team (Jeff Pope, Barry Moeller, Glenn Mosseller, Andrew Miller, Kevin Hawkins and Keith Korn) and how there was “no quit” in them. As evidence, he cites the Eagles’ come-from-behind win in the district final against Handley in Winchester.
Osbourn trailed 4-2 in singles before coming back to sweep doubles and win the match 5-4.
“I have a lot of history here,” Strickland said.
GRATEFUL
Strickland’s final home match of his coaching career goes the way they’ve mostly gone this spring. It finishes quickly.
On this day, Osbourn hosts regional qualifier John Champe. The match starts just after 4 p.m. and is over 27 minutes later.
The two teams resume a doubles match suspended at John Champe because of rain and then play singles. For the sake of time and based on the disparity in skill level, Strickland suggested to John Champe head coach Robert Boland the two teams play double or nothing. If Osbourn won the suspended doubles match or either of the two singles matches, then they would play additional matches.
It never comes to that. John Champe sweeps doubles 8-0 and then the two singles matches by the same score.
During both, Strickland leans on the empty bleacher facing the two courts where the teams are playing. He only ventures off twice to fetch a stray ball that’s flown over the fence.
After the match, Boland asks Strickland how the season has gone. Strickland tells him they won a few more games against Unity Reed, which, like Osbourn, has low numbers. But the overall result was still the same.
Boland, who at age 25 is almost half as old as Strickland’s entire coaching tenure, thanks Strickland and tells him he and his two players are headed out. The two coaches wish each other good luck.
Wescott, last year’s only returner, had hoped for a better turnout. He tried to recruit more people, but it was difficult with students learning online.
Wescott was certain Osbourn would not field a boys tennis team. The Eagles had five players a year ago, including three seniors, but the pandemic cancelled the season.
But Strickland gently corrected Wescott. This still can work, Strickland told him. Instead of the regular six-on-six singles matches, Osbourn would compete with fewer participants.
Encouraged by Strickland’s reassurance, Wescott did his part to generate interest. He recruited Palacios to come out. Even though the sophomore had not played tennis since he was young, he was willing to try a different sport after swimming the year before. That’s all Strickland could ask for.
Wescott and Palacios are grateful to play for Strickland this one last time.
They know his saying by heart: “Be a better person tomorrow than you are today.”
They appreciate his attention to detail in providing schedule updates and other administrative items.
Most of all, they are glad he stuck with them.
“He did not check out or mail it in,” Palacios said.
As the two boys leave the court, Strickland reminds them about practice the next day. The season isn’t over yet.
“3:45 p.m. tomorrow, gentlemen,” Strickland tells them.
Then, they head down the hill together to the parking lot. It’s time to go home.
