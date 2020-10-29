Mike Payne receives constant texts and emails from alumni requesting updates on the construction of Gar-Field High School’s new auxiliary gym. The sentiment in understandable.
Since the building opened on Smoketown Road in 1972, gym space has always been limited with one main basketball court on the first floor and two cramped courts on the second floor. As more teams needed room to practice, the harder it became to meet all the demands and still get kids home at a decent hour.
Gyms at all of the other Prince William County public high schools feature three full-sized courts side by side on the same floor.
That’s all changing at Gar-Field and at Woodbridge High School, which are both adding auxiliary gyms to complement the main court in the original building. Woodbridge’s current building, which has the same layout as Gar-Field, opened in 1974.
The projects at Woodbridge and Gar-Field are tentatively scheduled to finish in mid-to-late December. Both schools want to hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies once they can open the gym to outsiders.
“The list is long of people who appreciate this,” said Payne. “This is long overdue.”
Woodbridge and Gar-Field’s auxiliary gyms' are the same size. They are also located in the same place next to the current gym. But there are some differences in how they are using the space.
Gar-Field’s first floor will have two basketball courts connected lengthwise with a divider available down the middle to separate each court and a scoreboard at each end.
Woodbridge’s first floor will have one court with six baskets and two scoreboards. The first floor’s other section will feature a batting cage and other useable space for programs that need to come inside for inclement weather. Eventually, Woodbridge would like to use that extra space for a training center with a state-of-the art weight room and cardio gear as well as indoor turf training lanes. Woodbridge would use its current weight room for meetings, speakers, testing and other academic needs.
Another difference between the two schools is the partition dividing the first floor’s two sections. Gar-Field’s is an electric curtain and Woodbridge’s is an electrical retractable wall.
The second floor for both gyms features a hallway for walking space.
Both schools broke ground on their gyms over the winter, but construction has moved at a faster pace with students out because of the pandemic. With the extra space, Gar-Field and Woodbridge can host tournaments and out of season leagues/events.
In addition, construction of Woodbridge’s new concessions stand began Sept. 28 and is expected to be completed in March.
TURF COMING TO BATTLEFIELD, FOREST PARK
After a delayed start, the installation of turf fields at Battlefield and Forest Park high schools is underway.
Work began at Battlefield the last week of August. Forest Park began construction Oct. 19. Forest Park’s turf field is supposed to done the first week of December, Battlefield’s is scheduled to be done in December as well.
The track for both fields will not be installed until next summer since it’s too cold to do so now.
Projects were originally slated to begin in the spring, but the coronavirus helped hold the start of construction off.
Forest Park and Battlefield are the latest Prince William County Public high schools to receive turf fields, joining Colgan, Woodbridge, Potomac and Freedom. Gainesville High School will have a turf field as well when it opens in the fall of 2021.
