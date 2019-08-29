THURSDAY, AUG. 29
John Paul at Concordia Prep, 4 p.m.
Osbourn at Patrick Henry-Ashland, 6 p.m.
Riverbend at Patriot, 7 p.m.
West Springfield at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Potomac at North Stafford, 7 p.m.
South County at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Robinson at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Hayfield at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Justice, 7 p.m.
McLean at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
Broadwater Academy at Quantico, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Mt. Vernon at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Grassfield, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
Manassas Park at Bishop Ireton, 1 p.m.
