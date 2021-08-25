VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, PATRIOT 1: Colgan travelled to Patriot Tuesday night and came away with a 25-19, 18-25, 25-17, 25-16 win. The Sharks (1-0) were led by Brielle Kemavor with 13 kills and 2 blocks and Alexis Scipione with 39 assists and 10 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
COLGAN 2, PATRIOT 1: Goals were scored by Olivia Damato and Alexis Andrews-Thompson and assisted by Lauren Sustrick and Carley Mayers. Colgan is 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.