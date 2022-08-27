BATTLEFIELD 35, POTOMAC 0: Jelon Johnson ran 25 times for 154 yards and one touchdown and Braden Boggs was 14 of 19 for 178 yards passing and two touchdowns as the host Bobcats claimed their season-opener with a non-district win Friday.

Boggs, Battlefield’s first-year starter at quarterback, also ran nine times for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Both of Boggs’ touchdown passes went to Braden Binkowski for 30 and 9 yards. Binkowski finished the game with a team-high seven receptions for 106 yards.

Bryce Banning scored Battlefield’s first touchdown off a 75-yard kickoff return to start the game.

First-year kicker Maddux Tennant was 5 for 5 in extra-point attempts.

For the game, Battlefield totaled 365 yards of offense. The Bobcats led 21-0 at halftime.

Defensively, they recorded three interceptions (Damier Minkah, Caleb Woodson and Josh Lazor).

FREEDOM 62, BROOKE POINT 3: Jeffery Overton Jr. ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries as the visiting Eagles won their season-opener Friday.

Tristan Evans added 132 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown and Isaiah Perry 76 yards on four carries.

Evans, Freedom's first-year starting quarterback, was 11 of 19 passing for 131 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Aaron Duncan, JuJu Preston and Perry each caught a touchdown pass.

Defensively, Overton had one sack, five tackles and a 40-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

TJ Bush recorded three sacks and six tackles for loss. Devin Reeves led Freedom with eight tackles and Isaiah Harper had six tackles and one interception. Jewel Harris and EJ Reid each had an interception and Mark Errina had three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

OTHER LOCAL SCORES

Colgan 42, Osbourn Park 14

Patriot 51, Hylton 6

Unity Reed 25, Westfield 14

South County 34, Woodbridge 13

Brentsville 40, Liberty-Bealeton 28