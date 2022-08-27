BATTLEFIELD 35, POTOMAC 0: Jelon Johnson ran 25 times for 154 yards and one touchdown and Braden Boggs was 14 of 19 for 178 yards passing and two touchdowns as the host Bobcats claimed their season-opener with a non-district win Friday.

Boggs, Battlefield’s first-year starter at quarterback, also ran nine times for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Both of Boggs’ touchdown passes went to Braden Binkowski for 30 and 9 yards. Binkowski finished the game with a team-high seven receptions for 106 yards.

Bryce Banning scored Battlefield’s first touchdown off a 75-yard kickoff return to start the game.

First-year kicker Maddux Tennant was 5 for 5 in extra-point attempts.

For the game, Battlefield totaled 365 yards of offense. The Bobcats led 21-0 at halftime.

Defensively, they recorded three interceptions (Damier Minkah, Caleb Woodson and Josh Lazor).

PATRIOT 51, HYLTON 6: Sam Fernandez threw four touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the host Pioneers' offense. The senior quarterback was 11 of 16 for 231 yards and one interception.

Gabe Bigbee led the receiving corps with five receptions for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Jay Randall added three receptions for 28 yards. Jackson McCarter caught the other touchdown pass, which went for 64 yards.

Quentin Harrison and McCarter also ran for touchdowns. Fernandez finished with a team-high 55 rushing yards on five carries.

Anthony Kuzmar was 7 for 7 in point-after attempts.

FREEDOM 62, BROOKE POINT 3: Jeffery Overton Jr. ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries as the visiting Eagles won their season-opener Friday.

Tristan Evans added 132 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown and Isaiah Perry 76 yards on four carries.

Evans, Freedom's first-year starting quarterback, was 11 of 19 passing for 131 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Aaron Duncan, JuJu Preston and Perry each caught a touchdown pass.

Defensively, Overton had one sack, five tackles and a 40-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

TJ Bush recorded three sacks and six tackles for loss. Devin Reeves led Freedom with eight tackles and Isaiah Harper had six tackles and one interception. Jewel Harris and EJ Reid each had an interception and Mark Errina had three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 33, FOREST PARK 14: Jovan Cook ran for 110 yards on 27 carries for Forest Park.

Quinton Pulley added 82 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. Pulley was 12 of 23 for 70 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

OC Nurse caught the touchdown pass.

OTHER LOCAL SCORES

Colgan 42, Osbourn Park 14

Patriot 51, Hylton 6

Unity Reed 25, Westfield 14

South County 34, Woodbridge 13

Brentsville 40, Liberty-Bealeton 28