VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, BATTLEFIELD 2: Final game results were 25-13, 25-19, 18-25, 16-25 and 15-11.
Colgan was led by Brielle Kemavor with 15 kills and 6 blocks, Alana Connor with 8 kills and 5 aces. Alexis Scipione led the offensive attack with 44 assists and Mikayla Bowman paced the defense with 16 digs. Colgan moves to 2-0 overall and hosts Potomac on Wednesday night.
FOOTBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 35, FOREST PARK 6: Jackson Sigler threw four touchdown passes and Jaiden Fair scored twice as the Wildcats defeated the Bruins in both team’s season opener Thursday at Patriot High School.
Forest Park was the host school, but had to switch locations and dates since its lights would not be installed and operational in time. The game was originally scheduled for Aug. 27.
Mountain View led 21-0 at halftime.
John Daniel Peters recorded Forest Park’s lone touchdown on a run in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.