FREEDOM 70, BROOKE POINT 26 (game called in the third quarter because of weather): Davis Bryson was 12 of 14 passing for 277 yards and four touchdowns Friday and ran 7 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns as the host Eagles won their season opener.
Kam Courtney (4 receptions for 86 yards) and Siyah Smith (2 for 24) each caught a touchdown pass and JuJu Preston (4 for 69) caught two.
Jeffrey Overton led Freedom in rushing with 114 yards on 17 carries. He also scored two touchdowns.
Jibreel Al-Amin returned a fumble return for a touchdown, blocked a punt and recorded five tackles and one sack. John Crawford led Freedom with nine tackles. Dashawn Davis and Cam Berry each had a sack, EJ Reid an interception and Nasir Etherington three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Jack McKay converted 10 extra points.
GAR-FIELD 7, NORTH STAFFORD 0: The game was suspended with 3:28 left in the second quarter and rescheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the point of interruption.
Jalil Singleton gave the Red Wolves the lead with an interception at 11:17 of the second quarter.
BATTLEFIELD 16, POTOMAC 12: The game was postponed in the third quarter due to thunderstorms. The game will resume Saturday at 5 p.m. and start back up at the point of interruption.
OSBOURN PARK 27, COLGAN 21: The game was postponed at halftime due to lightening and will resume Saturday at 10 a.m. to start the second half.
BRENTSVILLE 21, LIBERTY-BEALETON 6: Game was postponed at halftime and resumes Saturday at 9 a.m.
