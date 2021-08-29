UNITY REED 20, WESTFIELD 14: DaShaun Gibson caught six passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as the Lions won their season opener on the road.
Blake Moore threw one touchdown and finished the game 10 of 30 for 168 yards. Freshman Nyeem Greene threw the other touchdown pass and was 2 of 2 for 13 yards.
Marcus Ferguson led Unity Reed in rushing, carrying four times for 75 yards and one touchdown. Mekhi Blakeney added 17 yards on 14 carries.
Due to COVID protocols, Unity Reed had to postpone its game with Westfield to Saturday against host Westfield. At least 50 percent of the Lions’ roster could not practice last week.
BATTLEFIELD 23, POTOMAC 12: The visiting Bobcats scored back-to-back defensive touchdowns to rally past Potomac.
Battlefield led 16-12 in the third quarter Friday when the rest of the game was postponed to Saturday due to thunderstorms.
Junior Kehler Hamilton returned an interception 18 yards in the second quarter to put Battlefield up 16-12.
In the fourth quarter Saturday, Connor Sealock returned a fumble for Battlefield’s final touchdown.
Quarterback Jonathan Walters scored the Bobcats’ other touchdown on a 2-yard run in the second quarter. Vadin Bruot converted three extra-points and Battlefield added two more points off a safety when the Potomac punter stepped out of bounds in the back of the end zone.
Potomac quarterback Pete Woolfrey threw two touchdowns.
BRENTSVILLE 39, LIBERTY-BEALETON 13: Caleb Alexander threw for two touchdown passes and ran for three more in the Tigers' non-district win on the road.
Alexander was 11 of 16 passing for 162 yards and ran 14 times for 69 yards. Bryce Jackson added a rushing touchdown. Luca Orlando and Will Johnson each caught a touchdown pass.
Defensively, Nick Griffin led Brentsville with nine tackles, four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, Langston White had nine tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack and Jackson had five tackles.
The game resumed at the start of the second half with Brentsville up 21-6.
The game was suspended Friday at halftime due to a referee shortage. One of the officials suffered from heat exhaustion right before halftime. Referee associations do not allow games to continue with only three officials.
GAR-FIELD-NORTH STAFFORD: Game was tied at 7-7 in the third quarter Saturday when thunderstorms halted play for the second straight night.
The game is expected to resume Monday at a time to be determined.
