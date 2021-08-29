UNITY REED 20, WESTFIELD 14: DaShaun Gibson caught six passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as the Lions won their season opener on the road.
Blake Moore threw one touchdown and finished the game 10 of 30 for 168 yards. Freshman Nyeem Greene threw the other touchdown pass and was 2 of 2 for 13 yards.
Marcus Ferguson led Unity Reed in rushing, carrying four times for 75 yards and one touchdown. Mekhi Blakeney added 17 yards on 14 carries.
BATTLEFIELD 23, POTOMAC 12: The visiting Bobcats scored back-to-back defensive touchdowns to rally past Potomac.
Battlefield led 16-12 in the third quarter Friday when the rest of the game was postponed to Saturday due to thunderstorms.
Junior Kehler Hamilton returned an interception 18 yards in the second quarter to put Battlefield up 16-12.
In the fourth quarter Saturday, Connor Sealock returned a fumble for Battlefield’s final touchdown.
Quarterback Jonathan Walters scored the Bobcats’ other touchdown on a 2-yard run in the second quarter. Vadin Bruot converted three extra-points and Battlefield added two more points off a safety when the Potomac punter stepped out of bounds in the back of the end zone.
Potomac quarterback Pete Woolfrey threw two touchdowns.
GAR-FIELD-NORTH STAFFORD: Game was tied at 7-7 in the third quarter Saturday when thunderstorms halted play for the second straight night.
The game is expected to resume Monday at a time to be determined.
