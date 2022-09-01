COLGAN 3, POTOMAC 0: The Sharks improved to 2-0 Wednesday with a Cardinal District victory over the Panthers. The scores were 25-19, 25-4 and 25-12.
Colgan was led by Brielle Kemavor with 11 kills and 6 blocks, Skylar Johnson with 6 kills and Grace Smith with 3 kills and 3 blocks. Alexis Scipione had 24 assists and 3 aces, while Paula Sigurani chipped in 9 digs.
Colgan travels to the Richmond Volleyball Showcase Friday.
