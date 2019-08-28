COLGAN 3, COLONIAL FORGE 0: The final scores were 25-15, 25-22, 25-21
Colgan (1-1) was led by Jayden Wyatt with 8 kills and 8 digs, Kailin Flanagan with 7 kills and Jennah Wyatt with 6 kills. The offense was led by AJ Pitts with 20 assists. Colgan heads to the Richmond Volleyball Showcase Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.