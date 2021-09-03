Considering how much of a focal point senior running back Keith Jenkins has become to the Patriot Pioneers’ offense, Battlefield coach Greg Hatfield said the Bobcats had one simple objective Thursday night—stop him or prevent him from making the big play.
Alas, for Battlefield it was mission accomplished as the Bobcats held Patriot to just 57 yards of offense in the first half while building a 27-0 lead that was never threatened in a 27-6 non-district win (the two teams meet again Nov. 5 for the official Cedar Run District matchup).
Jenkins, who ran for 224 yards and five touchdowns Aug. 27 against Hylton, was limited to 8 yards rushing in the first half. He did score one touchdown on a 59-yard run in the second half, but he amassed just 39 yards on his other 15 carries and was never really a factor because of a strong Battlefield defensive front that swarmed him continuously.
Battlefield (2-0) also defended the pass well, allowing Patriot’s quarterbacks Sam Fernandez (the starter) and backup Scott Bateman to complete a combined total of six passes for 39 yards overall. Consequently Patriot (1-1) did not have the ball long in the first half and when it did, its offense was not very efficient.
Perhaps one of the positives for both teams was there were no turnovers. However, a key play in the game happened early in the second quarter. After Battlefield scored its second touchdown of the game on a 38-yard scoring run by senior quarterback Isaiah Walters, the Bobcats held Patriot to four downs defensively and instead of punting on 4th and 2 from their 29, the Pioneers chose to try a fake punt.
The play backfired when Caleb Woodson fired a pass intended for Ty Gordon incomplete, giving Battlefield possession at the Patriot 34. Moments later, Jelon Johnson ran it in from there, scoring a touchdown that gave the Bobcats a commanding 20-0 lead.
Then just before halftime, Walters threw a beautiful 13-yard pass over the middle to tight end Wesley Williams to give Battlefield a 27-0 halftime lead.
Except for the big second half play that was aided by two missed tackles, Jenkins was virtually a non-factor in the game.
“Considering how dangerous he [Jenkins] is, we knew we had to stop him in order to win. We did that,” Hatfield said. “It was 11 hats to the ball throughout the game.”
Meanwhile, the Bobcats’ offensive game plan appeared to be balanced and multi-faceted. Walters carried 9 times for 98 yards, including a touchdown, while also completing 8 of 12 passes for 81 yards. Two other ball carriers, Jelon Johnson (11 carries, 77 yards, 1TD) and Graham Jones (16 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD) played a significant role in keeping the Bobcats’ offense balanced.
“We took what they gave us and we were lucky enough to make some plays early. We kind of just hung on at the end.” Hatfield said.
Overall, Battlefield racked up 318 yards of total offense, while Patriot amassed just 148, including just 57 in the first half.
PATRIOT (1-1) 0 0 6 0 – 6
BATTLEFIELD (2-0) 6 21 0 0 –27
Scoring Summary
FIRST QUARTER
B—Jones 3 run (kick failed), 4:57
SECOND QUARTER
B—Walters 38 kick (Bruot kick) 9:31
B—Johnson 34 run (Bruot kick), 7:30
B—Williams 13 pass from Walters (Bruot kick), 37.5
THIRD QUARTER
P—Jenkins 59 run (kick failed). 6:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Patriot, Jenkins 16-98, Fernandez 5-17, Harrison 2-4, Bateman 2-(minus 10); Battlefield, Jones 16-51, Walters 9-98, Johnson 11-77, Boggs 3-1, Taylor 1-(minus 3).
Passing—Patriot, Fernandez 4-15-0-30-0-0-9; Bateman 2-6; Battlefield, Walters, 8-12-0-81-30.
Receiving—Patriot, Bigbee 4-29, Boyd 1-7, Bates 1-3; Battlefield, Woodson 3-27, Boggs 2-15, Binkowski 1-31, Williams 1-13, Taylor 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.