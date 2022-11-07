Colgan and Brentsville won the state competition cheerleading titles for their respective classifications Saturday at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
In the Class 6 state meet, Colgan finished with 250 points followed by Patriot (240), Cosby (236) and Robinson (233.5). The Sharks were third with 244 points behind Cosby (248.5) and Robinson (251) coming out of the preliminary rounds.
This is Colgan’s first state title in competition cheerleading.
“We took the judges' notes and fixed the mistakes we made in round 1,” said Colgan head coach Michelle Bordelon. “When the team hit the mat for round 2, they were focused. All 20 athletes gave 110% during that round and hit a flawless routine. As we sat waiting, I was proud of everything they had accomplished that day. As a coach, all you can hope for is that you have prepared them to do their best, and on Saturday, all of their hard work and dedication was rewarded.”
In the Class 3 state meet, Brentsville totaled 252.5 points to finish first. Lord Botetourt was second with 246.5 points, Cave Spring third with 241 and Wilson Memorial fourth with 219. The Tigers were first coming out of the preliminary rounds with 249.5 points.
Brentsville last won the state tile in 2019. They were the state runner-up in 2021.
“Our cheerleaders performed great this past Saturday both rounds putting on their best performances of the season,” said Brentsville head coach Taryn Witt. “These girls work hard all year not only competing in their own sport of cheerleading but supporting other sports on the sideline and throughout the school and community.”
