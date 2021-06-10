Battlefield scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie Thursday en route to a 3-2 victory.
The victory gave the Bobcats (12-1) the Cedar Run District’s No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the Class 6 Region B Tournament that begins Monday, June 14. Patriot is the district’s No. 2 seed in regionals.
Both teams tied for first place in the district, which forced the need for a special one-game playoff held at John Champe High School.
Joe Christopher was the winning pitcher. He started the game and threw the first four innings. He struck out three and allowed one earned run, three hits and no walks. Jackson Baird earned the save. He tossed the final three innings, striking out four and giving up no runs or hits and three walks.
Battlefield scored a run in the first and third innings to go up 2-0 before Patriot tied the game in the top of the fourth.
Battlefield finished with four hits and Patriot three. Luis Hernandez, Baird and Carson Cho each scored a run for Battlefield.
Bryce Demory and Ryan Fyvie had RBIs for Patriot (11-2).
Kevin Warunek struck out eight and gave up four hits, two earned runs and four walks in the start for Patriot. Aaron Kanesfsky pitched the final six innings, striking out two.
