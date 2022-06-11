David Suthers stared in disbelief as he tried to explain Battlefield's 8-5 loss to Madison Saturday in the Class 6 state boys lacrosse final at John Champe High School.
The Bobcats (17-3) never led the entire match, but stayed right with the Warhawks in the first half. Each time Madison scored, Battlefield answered right back as the two teams went into halftime tied at 4-all on goals by Evan Glaze, Austin Nevins, Noah Elazar and Owen George.
But the second half was a different story. Madison's patient, methodical style coupled with stifling pressure shut the Bobcats down. The Warhawks scored four straight goals before Battlefield finally got on the scoreboard with 15 seconds left on Ronan Cleary's goal.
By then, though, the outcome was decided. Madison (18-4) claimed the title and Battlefield finished as the state runner-up for the second straight season.
"We knew they would pressure, but we didn't handle it well," Suthers said.
The Battlefield girls also finished as the state runner-up following its 18-8 loss to Yorktown. Yorktown scored the game's first goal less than four minutes in and never looked back.
The Patriots led 10-1 before Battlefield's Lucy Shafer scored back-to-back goals. Yorktown was up 11-3 at halftime. Battlefield opened up the second half with back-to-back goals from Natalie Moul and Kendra Harris to get within six before Yorktown tallied four straight goals.
Both Battlefield teams were looking to become the first Prince William County schools to win a state lacrosse title. The Bobcats were the first county team to reach a girls lacrosse final.
