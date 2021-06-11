Battlefield High School swept the Class 6 Region B boys and girls outdoor track titles.
The girls finished with 143 points. Colonial Forge was second with 73.50. In the boys, Battlefield totaled 122 points followed by Patriot with 81.
Individually, Osbourn Park’s Lena Gooden won four events (the long jump and the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes).
The Class 6 state meet is June 19 at Todd Stadium in Hampton.
FIRST-PLACE FINISHERS
GIRLS
Long jump: Lena Gooden (Osbourn Park), 20-02.75
Triple jump: Olivia Tolbert (Battlefield) 37-08.50
Shot put: Brittany Fort (Battlefield) 37-10.50
Discus: Aisha Moobe (John Champe) 118-06
High jump: Nayome Shipp, (Colonial Forge) 5-05
Pole vault: Alencia Lentz, Colgan, 12-07
100-meters: Lena Gooden, Osbourn Park, 12.15
200-meters: Lena Gooden, Osbourn Park, 25.00
400-meters: Lena Gooden, Osbourn Park, 55.90
800-meters: Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge, 2:18.20
1,600-meters: Sailor Eastman, Battlefield, 4:56.73
3,200: Sailor Eastman, Battlefield, 11:13.00
100-meter hurdles: Jasmine Coe, Patriot, 14.45
300-meter hurdles: Emily Catlett, Massaponax, 44.48
400-meter relay: Hylton, 49.19
1,600-meter relay: Battlefield, 4:05.77
3,200-meter relay: Woodbridge, 9:51.76
BOYS
Long jump: Christian Rollinson (John Champe) 22-04
Triple jump: Brian DiBassinga (Battlefield) 46-02
Shot put: Garin Gross (Osbourn Park) 54-06
Discus: Austin Gallant (Battlefield) 151-02
Pole vault: Jonas Davidson (Battlefield) 14-00
100-meter dash: Jaelan Black, Freedom-Woodbridge, 10.98
200-meter dash: Jaylen Barringer, Freedom-Woodbridge, 21.83
400-meter dash: Jaylen Barringer, Freedom-Woodbridge, 48.67
800: Christian Jackson, Colonial Forge, 1:55:84
1,600: Colin Doran, Patriot, 4:33.55
3,200: Bryce Lentz, Colgan, 9:45.52
110-hurdles: Winston Broiles, Battlefield, 14.20
300-hurdles: Trei Thorogood, Freedom-Woodbridge, 37.61
400-meter relay: Freedom-Woodbridge, 42.30
1,600-meter relay: Colonial Forge, 3:20.50
3,200-meter relay: Colonial Forge, 8:09.07
