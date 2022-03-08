The two biggest moments of Bryce Hammersley’s basketball career took place roughly 10 seconds apart.
The first came when the Battlefield High School senior found the net from behind the arc with fifteen seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the second about 10 seconds later when he got the rebound off of Nasir Coleman’s layup, holding it tight as the clock hit zero, sending the Bobcats to the state final for the first time in school history with a 55-54 Class 6 state semifinal win over host Patriot before a sold-out crowd Monday night.
The visiting Battlefield crowd poured onto the court in jubilation as the once raucous Red Nation stood in shock, an undefeated season gone in the blink of an eye.
Bobcats head coach Randy Bills, not quite able to get his team to victory in any of the four prior contests against their Cedar Run District rivals but now the architect of quite possibly the biggest win in program history, wiped tears from his eyes as he hugged his kids and family.
When it was the one win they needed the most, they got it done, and in the most dramatic of fashions.
When asked about what Monday night’s victory meant for the team, Bills, voice still raw with emotion, emphasized his pride in them.
“I’m so emotionally invested," Bills said. "They’ve worked so incredibly hard, executing, grinding it out every time. And for us to beat a team that has gotten us all season long-they’re so talented, they had an amazing season- it’s just the greatest feeling in the world.”
Battlefield (20-6) plays Hayfield (31-0) Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center in Richmond for the Class 6 state title. Patriot, which beat Battlefield twice in the regular season as well as for the district tournament and Region B regional titles, finishes the season at 26-1.
The game was a shootout from the get go. After the two teams traded the first five points, a Jay Randall jumper kicked off a 10-2 run for the Pioneers that had them holding a seven point lead at the midway point.
After four straight for the Pioneers made it a six point game again following a 5-0 run for the Bobcats, Battlefield scored the final seven points of the quarter to take a one point lead heading into the second.
Battlefield would score the first five points of the quarter to bring their lead to six, but their offense would stagnate for the rest of the half as Patriot would outscore them 20-5 over the remaining seven minutes, Coleman capping off a ten point performance in the first half with a dramatic three at the buzzer.
The third quarter was mostly devoid of any offense, although the Bobcats would cut their lead almost in half as they would go into the final quarter down just five.
The fourth was reminiscent of the first meeting between the two teams: an absolute nail biter. After an 8-0 run for Battlefield gave them a three point lead with just under six minutes to go, Patriot would fight back with four straight of their own for the one point lead.
They would extend their lead further to four with 3:41 to play-a lead neither team would surpass for the remainder of the night.
With just under a minute left, Patriot’s Mike Ackerman hit a three, giving the Pioneers a 54-52 lead and the surrounding community an earthquake false alarm.
That would be the same score about 45 seconds later as Hammersley found himself directly facing the opposing bleachers, where many of his fellow students were prepared to go into hysterics. Up until that point, Hammersley had scored two points.
He got the ball and-without hesitation, “or a thought in my mind”-he brought the hammer down for one of two 3-pointers Battlefield recorded on the night.
And everyone from the bleachers down shortly after.
For Bills, Friday’s state title game against yet another undefeated team will be personal. He’s known head coach Carlos Poindexter for years, and the last playoff meeting between the two schools was a 68-61 victory for Battlefield in the 2018 state quarterfinals.
“We just gotta take care of business," Bills said.
Chase Nelson led Battlefield with 12 points. He was only Bobcat to reach double figures. For Patriot, Nasir Coleman had 17, Dezmond Hopkins 13 and Jay Randall 11.
