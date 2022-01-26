No matter the opponent, a road win is always satisfying to come by. That was just one of the many positives that Battlefield head coach Randy Bills came up with following his team’s 65-45 victory on Tuesday night at Osbourn Park.
Battlefield (10-3 overall, 6-2 in the Cedar Run District) got off to a roaring start in the first, scoring the first nine points behind six from Ryan Derderian and a three from Maddux Tennant.
After a rough offensive start for Osbourn Park (8-8, 4-5) that included several turnovers, Daniel Salguero finally managed to put the Yellow Jackets on the board with a three pointer just after the three minute mark, following it up with a layup a short while later.
The Bobcats scored the final seven points of the quarter to take a 16-5 lead.
The second quarter featured offensive firepower from both sides, with Osbourn Park clawing back to get the deficit down to 7 at the half.
OP freshman Jalen Proctor scored seven, including a clutch three to bring the Battlefield lead down to seven with two minutes left to go in the first half. Tennant and Bryce Hammersley each scored five. Battlefield led 29-22 at the half.
Both teams were fairly stagnant offensively for the first half of the third, combining for just six points over the first four minutes before combining for 11 over the next minute and a half, with five of those coming from Hammersley.
The final three and a half minutes were all Battlefield, as their shooting turned red hot for a 15-3 run, and 10 unanswered points over the last minute and a half. Hammersley scored seven, and Hasan Hammad scored five, including a three to close out the quarter for a 48-30 Battlefield lead.
When asked what his team did to lock down their defense as OP climbed within reach, Bills praised his team’s spirit and resiliency: “After a tough time adjusting to an away environment, they rallied at halftime and came out ready to go," Bills said.
Hammersley led Battlefield 14 points. Manny King had 13 and Tennant 10. Proctor scored 13 to lead Osbourn Park and Salguero had 10.
