Following an emotional one-point victory over Patriot in the Class 6 state semifinals, Battlefield coach Randy Bills said he knew his team needed something “light,” on the day of practice that immediately followed.

So they did a brief walkthrough, followed by another installment of a team favorite—Knockout, a basketball-like game that develops shooting and other basketball fundamentals in an enjoyable way.

“This team is unlike any other team I have had,” Bills said. “There’s a lot of jokes and they always are very loose. That could mean one of two things on Friday and we’ll see how it all plays out. This team has quietly flown under the radar all year.”

If you go Class 6 state boys basketball final Friday, 2:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center in Richmond Battlefield (20-6) vs. Hayfield (31-0)

After beating a Patriot team that had previously beaten all comers, the Bobcats (20-6) will take that “us against the world” mentality into the Class 6 state final against a very disciplined and talented 31-0 Hayfield team at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

“I think everybody knows that Hayfield is talented and tremendously well coached,” Bills said. “But I will go to war with my guys. They really enjoy playing basketball for each other and that’s all you can ask for They are going to leave everything they have on the floor.”

Bills reminded a reporter of several interesting tidbits regarding the season that proved the Bobcats have the mettle and the talent to be on the cusp of a state championship with one more victory.

First, Bills recalled a Patriot game late in the season when the Pioneers led by 27 at one point, and the Bobcats cut the lead to two points.

“They [Patriot] had an amazing, fill-in-the-blank with any adjective you could think of type of season,” Bills said. “I congratulated coach [Sherman] Rivers again in a phone call on Tuesday. He did a great job all season. After cutting that lead to two points, I thought ‘If we could get another crack at them, we could do this or that differently and it might make a difference.’ It did.’

Bills also said while three-year starter Bryce Hammersley brings experience and leadership to the team, the Bobcats had nine different leading scorers throughout the season, an indication of their depth and talent.

Another factor is of the team’s six losses, five were to state title contenders (four to Patriot and one to state semifinalist South Lakes). The team’s other loss came to John Champe in what Bills and his coaching staff dubbed the COVID loss, since the team lost three starters three hours before game time due to COVID protocols.

Bills cited his assistant coaches—Kamau Street, Bill Witter, and Robbie Rubio—as another reason why the team reached the state final.

“I have an amazing coaching staff that were excellent in dealing with a lot of stuff off the court,” Bills said. “I can’t say enough about them.”

Bills said while Battlefield reached the state title game for the first time in boys’ basketball in school history, the success the Bobcats have experienced in other sports has propelled a desire to see it happen in basketball.

“Coming to work every day at Battlefield and seeing the pictures of the previous title teams in football [2010], the three straight girls soccer state titles, and the individual titles Battlefield has had in track, wrestling, and swimming, you think to yourself, One day,’” Bills said.

Perhaps for Bills, one day will be Friday.