In the end, it was the free throws that did it for the Battlefield Bobcats.
Up by just three with under 40 seconds left and facing a comeback by a Woodbridge team that at times had been down by as much as 12, Manny King and Chase Nelson were perfect from the charity stripe to give Battlefield (18-5) the 66-59 victory over the Vikings in the Class 6 Region B semifinals and their first appearance in the Class 6 state tournament since 2018.
Scoring was almost immediate to kick off the game, with Woodbridge’s Brian Jackson dropping in a layup at the 7:50 mark. After a 10-2 run for Battlefield over the next three minutes, Jackson and Michael Cooper hit back to back three-point plays to tie things up at 10. A Jonathan Warren layup was the final points of the quarter.
For most of the second quarter the two teams went back and forth in scoring, with a Maddux Tennant three-pointer being the only real difference. After four straight by Battlefield to make it a seven point game, Woodbridge (15-8) struck right back with four of their own to make it 25-22.
The Bobcats then went on a 7-0 run, increasing their lead to 10 behind four from Tennant as well as a three from King (team-high 19 points). The Vikings, seeking their first state tournament berth since 1993, would respond with three of their own, but a two from Kyle Zambrana would make it a 34-25 contest heading into the half.
Woodbridge scored the first three points of the third quarter, but a 6-0 run by Battlefield would make it a 40-28 game. The Vikings would respond by outsourcing them 10-5 over the rest of the quarter behind five from Cooper and three from Christian Blaine, cutting their deficit down to six as the two teams headed into the final quarter.
After a quick layup from Riley Jacobs to cut the Battlefield lead to just four, Battlefield would outscore Woodbridge 9-2 over the next four minutes to 53-42. After a period of back-and-forth between the two teams, including an and-one for Jackson, an 8-1 run for Woodbridge cut Battlefield’s lead to just three with about thirty seconds left. However, clutch shooting from the line for Battlefield would seal the deal and the win for the Bobcats.
For Battlefield’s Randy Bills, the pride rested on the shoulders of his team. “They’ve worked so hard, really come together and push each other day in and day out. They’re a great group and I couldn't be more proud of them.
Battlefield will face Patriot (24-0) for the regional championship on Friday night at 7.
