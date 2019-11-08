Battlefield’s boys cross country team and Colgan’s Bryce Lentz captured titles Thursday at the Class 6 Region B cross country champion at Great Meadow in The Plains.
Battlefield totaled 52 points followed by John Champe with 69 and Patriot with 72.
Colgan’s Bryce Lentz was first in a time of 16:04. Alex Hewitt was Battlefield’s top finisher (sixth, 16:38) followed by David Kennedy (eighth, 16:44), Jackson Tirrell (12th, 17:09), Joseph Morris (13th, 17:12) and Ian Hewitt (22nd, 17:31).
For the girls, John Champe’s Bethany Graham won the individual title in 17:55. Forest Park’s Catherine Gregory was second in 18:34.
Champe finished with 47 overall points. Colgan was second with 63 and Osbourn Park third with 91.
Boys team standings: 1. Battlefield 52, 2. John Champe 69, 3. Patriot 72, 4. Colgan 94, 5. Riverbend 101, 6. Forest Park 132, 7. C.D. Hylton 203, 8. Woodbridge 232.
Boys top 10 individual results: 1. Bryce Lentz (Colgan.) 16:04, 2. Josh Daggett (Riverbend) 16:28, 3. Jacob Hamacher (Patriot) 16:31, 4. Blake Fairbanks (Riverbend) 16:35, 5. Kyle Wendon (Potomac) 16:38, 6. Alex Hewitt (Battlefield) 16:38, 7. Kyle Lauffenberger (John Champe) 16:40, 8. David Kennedy (Battlefield) 16:44, 9. Michael Arner (Colonial Forge) 16:45, 10. Gregory Dalla (John Champe) 16:50,
Girls team standings: 1. John Champe 47, 2. Colgan 63, 3. Osbourn Park 91, 4. Patriot 100, 5. Forest Park 108, 6. Colonial Forge 110, 7. Woodbridge 208.
Girls top 10 individual results: 1. Bethany Graham (John Champe) 17:55, 2. Catherine Gregory (Forest Park) 18:34, 3. Ali DiClemente (Colonial Forge) 19:14, 4. Marianne Jayaraj (John Champe) 19:16, 5. Hailey Yentz (Patriot) 19:35, 6. Emily Graves (Patriot) 19:43, 7. Campbell Pagell (Osbourn Park) 19:45, 8. Olivia Lecker (John Champe) 19:49, 9. Charlotte Denardo (Colgan) 19:54, 10. Taylor Gibson (John Champe) 19:55,
