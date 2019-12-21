Battlefield's Trevor Bounds and Jordan Radford combined for 40 points on Friday night against visiting Osbourn Park, leading the Bobcats to a 62–50 Cedar Run District opening win in Haymarket.
With one minute remaining in regulation, Bounds lined up a three-pointer from the corner to ice the game for Battlefield (1-0, 7-2) and end a furious second-half rally by Osbourn Park.
The Yellow Jackets (0-1, 5-3) trailed by 18 points at halftime but cut the lead to 53–47 with less than two minutes in the fourth quarter. Bounds long-range jumper put the home team up 58–47 and officially out of reach.
“It was important for us to get up early,” Battlefield head coach Randall Bills said after the win. “We knew they pressed a lot and we were prepared. We threw six and seven guys at our offense this week leading up to the game.”
Battlefield was on fire from the get-go and Radford was the key to everything in the first half. After jumping out to a 15–10 first-quarter lead, Radford caught fire in the second quarter, at one point scoring seven straight points for the Bobcats. He finished the first half with 18 points, including a breakaway dunk off a block by his partner in crime, Bounds. Battlefield held Osbourn Park to seven field goals in the first half and took a 34–16 lead into halftime.
The large deficit didn’t last, as Osbourn Park star Ethan Wilson scored the first five points of the second half to spark a run for the visitors. They outscored Battlefield 19–9 in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 43–33 and had momentum in the fourth quarter until going cold once they cut the Bobcat lead to six. Wilson had 15 points in the second half, finishing with a team-high 20. Sophomore Logan Dwyer was their only other double-digit scorer, finishing with 10 points.
Radford scored a game-high 23 for Battlefield, while Bounds had 17 of his own and countless other hustle plays.
The game was the first Cedar Run District game for both teams. Battlefield improved to 7–2 with the win while Osbourn Park fell to 5–3.
Battlefield 62, Osbourn Park 50
Osbourn Park
Wilson (6 FG, 6–7 FT) 20 points, Dwyer (4 FG, 2–3 FT) 10 points, Cole (1 FG, 5–6 FT) 7 points, Shoemaker (2 FG, 2–4 FT) 6 points, Oduro (1 FG, 2–4 FT) 5 points, Cazar (0 FG, 2–2 FT) 2 points, Ross (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 points, Woni (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 points. Totals: 15 FG, 18–24 FT, 50 points
Battlefield
Radford (9 FG, 2–9 FT) 23 points, Bounds (6 FG, 1–3 FT) 17 points, Bonsu (3 FG, 2–2 FT) 8 points, Olds (1 FG, 4–4 FT) 6 points, Laster (2 FG, 0–0 FT) 4 points, C. Svenson (0 FG, 2–4 FT) 2 points, Delacruz (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 2 points, Riddle (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 points, Yamul (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 points, G. Svenson (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 points. Totals: 22 FG, 11–22 FT, 62 points
Halftime: Battlefield 34, Osbourn Park 16
3PT: Osbourn Park 2 (Wilson 2), Battlefield 5 (Radford 3, Bounds 2)
