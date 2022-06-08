Whenever the Battlefield Bobcats and the Patriot Pioneers face each other on the lacrosse field, the result is usually an instant classic that is entertaining from start to finish.

Tuesday night at Patriot in the Class 6 state semifinals the two teams put forth the classic to end all classics. In fact, Pioneers coach Dan Puhlick called it ‘’one of the best lacrosse games I have ever seen.’’

So when Battlefield junior attack Ronan Cleary got inside the crease about minute into the third overtime period, he knew he had his chance. He laced an arcing shot that went into the top left-hand corner of the net, providing the difference in a 10-9 victory that kept Battlefield’s season alive into Saturday’s state championship game and ended an otherwise brilliant season for the Pioneers.

Battlefield plays the Yorktown-Madison winner at noon at John Champe High School for the state title. Yorktown and Madison play Wednesday in the other semifinal.

Cleary’s shot set off a celebration as the entire Battlefield roster ran toward Cleary and zigzagged the field in jubilation, some embracing Cleary, some offering high fives, all smiling broadly. For Battlefield, winning the game meant withstanding the adversity of nearly giving back leads of 8-4 and 9-6, while for Patriot disappointment and heartbreak abounded following the loss.

When asked how he was able to get open for the game-winner, Cleary said the knowledge he gained about Patriot goalie Tristan Lenard after playing the Pioneers four previous times this season as invaluable.

“I know his tendencies and he’s been taking away the topside a lot,’’ Cleary said. “I decided it was my time (to score) I went underneath, got inside the crease and finished it. I didn’t even know it went in until I heard (my teammates yelling)’We did it!’’ Cleary said.’’

Battlefield (17-2) scored a total of just two goals in the second half and the three overtimes, while Patriot (16-4) mounted a furious comeback to tie the game 9-9, then committed a few costly turnovers in the overtimes.

The Bobcats took an early 2-0 lead when Austin Nevins scored twice. Battlefield led 5-3 after one quarter and expanded the lead to 8-4 by halftime.

Cleary said the Bobcats were not demoralized after blowing the big lead initially.

“We’ve been down that road so many times before. I think the character of this team speaks for itself,’’ Cleary said. “We weren’t going to let it happen.’’

Battlefield coach David Suthers said getting off to a fast start was fairly important, given the talent level Patriot has. When Patriot came back to tie it , Suthers said he wasn’t worried too much.

“I believed in our guys,’’ Suthers said. “I knew all it would take would be one good offensive possession and the boys would be ready.’’

Overall, Cleary had three goals, while Austin Nevins and Owen George each had two to pave the way for Battlefield. For Patriot, Sam Fernandez led the way with three goals and Owen George had two.

For Puhlick, losing the game appeared to be a bitter pill to swallow.

“For a team with 18 seniors, you have a lot of leadership and it shows,’’ Puhlick said. “We had our chances, we couldn’t take advantage of them. Hats off to Battlefield. They found a way to get one in the goal and we couldn’t.’’