Battlefield boys lacrosse advances to the Class 6 state final after holding off host Cosby 6-4 in Tuesday’s semifinal.
The Bobcats (12-1) host Yorktown Friday at 7 p.m. for the state championship. Both teams are making their first-ever state final appearance. Yorktown defeated Robinson in Tuesday's other state semifinal, 7-6 in double overtime.
On Tuesday, Battlefield scored the game’s first three goals to lead 3-0 after the first period. Cosby (10-1) got within two before the Bobcats added one more goal to hold a 4-2 lead at halftime.
Battlefield went up 5-3 just before time ran out in the third period.
