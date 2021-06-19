Stefan Granada scored three goals and Austin Nevins two to help host and top-seeded Battlefield beat Patriot 9-5 Friday in the Class 6 Region B boys lacrosse final.
Nate George recorded key saves in goal for the Bobcats (11-1). Battlefield plays against Tuesday in the state semifinals at the Class 6 Region A champion.
