With strains of Kool and the Gang’s iconic song, “Celebration” streaming in the background following Saturday evening’s Group 6 Region B swimming championships at the Prince William Aquatic Center at Colgan High School, the Battlefield Bobcats’ boys’ team decided to do exactly that by jumping into the pool, splashing the water playfully on each other, while also cheering and embracing each other after storming to the boys’ team title with 404 points, 58 ahead of second-place Patriot.
But Battlefield was not the only team with things to celebrate: Patriot won the girls’ team title, sparked by an individual double victory by junior Abigail Daniel (who won titles in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke) and solid relay and individual performances overall.
In addition, there were five pool records set and three all-area records broken, including two by Colgan junior Aris Runnels. The individual performances set up the swimmers and teams involved to compete well at the Group 6A state meet at the Jim McKay Natatorium on the campus of George Mason University on February 21-22.
A beaming Battlefield coach Jay Thorpe raved about his boys’ team’s effort, which included a victory in the 400-freestyle relay, and second-place finishes in the 200-freestyle and 200-medley relays, as well as a few individual titles.
“We’ve been building for this for several years; we kind of expected it to happen,” Thorpe said. “Whereas on the girls’[side] we’ve had an influx of some really [younger] talented swimmer and they really made a run for it [the team title] tonight. I think they might even do better at states than regionals.”
Meanwhile, the Bobcats’ girls’ team did well while coming in second to Patriot. Battlefield swept the relays, winning the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay, and the 400 freestyle relay) and freshman Camille Spink won the 200 freestyle and swam anchor legs on both the medley and 400 freestyle relays). Spink (1:49.74) set a new area record in the 200 freestyle, eclipsing the mark set two years ago by her former teammate, Emily Hetzer, in 2018.
Spink said breaking Hetzer’s mark was “a dream come true.”
“It’s just been so much fun this season because I know all these people whose records I am breaking,” Spink said. “I’m honestly just trying to have fun every meet because it’s my first year in high school swimming. My coach [Jay Thorpe] has high hopes for me and it’s really exciting.”
For his part, Thorpe said Spink has been on a team he has coached since she was six years old.
“[Camille] will have all-American times in six events this year and has some Olympic Trial cuts. I’ve enjoyed watching her grow up. Even at a young age, I just knew she was going to be a superstar,” Thorpe said. “I don’t think she’s skimmed the surface of how good she’s going to be.”
One of the highlights of the night for Colgan was the swims of Runnels, who broke two area records and narrowly edged out Spink to win the 100 backstroke by nine-tenths of a second, eclipsing the county mark set by former Osbourn Park standout Kylie Stronko (set in 2017 in the process). Runnels had earlier broken a longer-standing area mark in the 100 butterfly, set by former Osbourn Park swimmer Gabrielle Mizerak in 2009.
Runnels said she was excited to swim well and break those two marks.
“I was actually kind of nervous before I swam, but I didn’t want to let my nerves get the best of me.” Runnels said. “It was an advantage for me to swim here because I know the [way to navigate] the walls here, so it worked out well. It feels amazing because it’s the first time I’ve set a record like that, and to get another one as well…it’s beyond anything I could dream about.”
Runnels was not the only double winner on the girls’ side as Patriot’s Abigail Daniel highlighted a superb finals effort by the Pioneers by winning the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke as well as swimming strong legs on two relays.
“This was my first time winning at regionals, so to win two [events] in one night was over the moon to me,” Daniel said. “I swim better when I am more relaxed and having fun. High school meets are more relaxed to me and that was a key thing. All the teams were great today and there was a lot of cheering from the crowd, too, so that helped spur me on.”
Patriot coach Lisa Bussian said Saturday’s performance was the culmination of a lot of hard work by the Pioneers.
Patriot’s depth was a key factor, as the Pioneers qualified multiple swimmers for event finals in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 100 backstroke. Patriot’s Jordan Campbell helped spark the team’s success by winning the 1-meter diving competition for the Pioneers.
“This is a long time coming, and the depth really helped, so I am super proud of the way they swam today,” Bussian said. “They really prospered in all of their events.”
The final girls’ highlight of the night belonged to Stonewall Jackson’s senior Catherine Purnell, who set a pool record by swimming 4:54.89 in to win the 500 title after narrowly missing winning the 200 title when Spink beat her by about four seconds.
During the swimmer introductions just before the 500, Purnell was seen trying to fire herself up, jumping up and down on the starting blocks, waving her arms several times, and even letting out a celebratory whoop just before her name was announced.
“The 500 is my favorite race, so I had to really try to gear up for it,” Purnell said. “I try to do that before all of my events because I swim better when I am feeling happy. I just try to have fun before I swim, no matter what the event.”
Swimming the 500 is especially grueling, so winning it, regardless of time, is an accomplishment Purnell said. However, the feat takes on added significance considering she’s been out of the pool for two weeks while dealing with the effects of a concussion.
“This is my first week back in the pool, so my time in the event, while not a personal best, is not that far off. I feel like I will do well at states because I have two more weeks to get ready for it.”
Purnell said winning the events was extra special considering her teammate, Alyssa Martel, finished third.
“It’s not often I have someone else in the event with me, so it was fun. She’s younger than me, so she will be carrying the banner for Stonewall Jackson long after I leave and that’s awesome,” Purnell said.
On the boys’ side, Battlefield not only succeeded in the relays, but also had individual event winners in several events. Chino Vera of Battlefield won the 50 freestyle and nearly won the 100 also, losing to Woodbridge’s Mitchell Meyer by less than a second. Eric Liao won the 100 backstroke and Tatum Robinson won the 1-meter diving title for the Bobcats.
Meanwhile, Patriot’s Landon Gentry played a part in three victories, two individual ones in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly as well as swimming a leg for the Pioneers’ winning 200-medley relay team. Zachary Rowe won the 100 backstroke for Patriot.
Winning three events in one regionals was a fun experience, Gentry said, especially since it involved swimming two events (the relay and the 200 individual medley within minutes of each other).
“You just have to be tough mentally and do everything you can recovery wise to be able to swim well,” Gentry said. “It was really cool to [win the IM]. My friend [Battlefield’s Eric Liao] in lane 2 almost got me there in that last 25 [yards], but I managed to win and it was cool.”
Class 6 Region B Swimming Finals Results
Boys Team Scores: 1. Battlefield 404; 2. Patriot 346; 3. Woodbridge 242; 4. Colgan 237; 5. Colonial Forge 235; 6. Forest Park 213; 7. John Champe 167; 8. Riverbend 161; 9. Osbourn Park 41; 10. Massaponax 24; 11. Stonewall Jackson 23; 12. Potomac 7.
Individual Event Final Results (Winners Only) 200-yard medley relay—1. Patriot (Zachary Rowe, Jordan Evans, Landon Gentry, Joshua Hochard), 1:35.30; 200 freestyle—1. Lucas Johnson (Colonial Forge), 1:40.78; 200 individual medley—1. Landon Gentry (Patriot), 1:51.73; 50 freestyle—1. Chino Vera (Battlefield), 21.49; 1-meter-diving—Tatum Robinson (Battlefield) 399.65; 100 butterfly—1. Landon Gentry, 48.71; 100 freestyle—1. Mitchell Meyer (Woodbridge), 45.64; 500 freestyle—1. Sam Oliver (John Champe), 4:25.68; 200 freestyle relay—1. Colonial Forge (Russell Smith, Connor Smith, Chase Hensen, Lucas Johnson; 100 backstroke—1. Zachary Rowe (Patriot), 51.16; 100 breaststroke--1. Eric Liao (Battlefield), 56.76; 400 freestyle relay—1. Battlefield (Henry Radzikowski, Matthew Pianoto, Theo Drescher, Eric Liao), 3:11.45.
Girls Team Scores
1. Patriot 372.5; 2. Battlefield 318; 3. Colgan. 269; 4. Forest Park 201; 5. Riverbend 191.5; 6. Osbourn Park 167; 7. Woodbridge, 161; 8. Colonial Forge 117; 9. Stonewall Jackson 76; 10. Massaponax 71; 11. Potomac 34.
Girls Individual Event Final Results—Winners Only
200 medley relay—1. Battlefield (Jamie Cornwell, Emma Hannam. Sophia Heilen, Camille Spink) 1:45.80; 200 freestyle—1. Camille Spink (Battlefield), 1:46.60; 200 individual medley—1. Abigail Daniel (Patriot) 2:03.19; 50 freestyle—1. Carlie Clements (Massaponax), 24.24; 1 meter diving—1. Jordan Campbell (Patriot), 402.90; 100 butterfly—1. Aris Runnels (Colgan) 54.96; 100 freestyle—1. Carlie Clements (Massaponax) 53.11; 500 freestyle—1. Catherine Purnell (Stonewall Jackson), 4:54.89; 200 freestyle relay—1. Battlefield (Jamie Cornwell, Sarah Golsen, Emma Hannem, Sophia Heilen), 1:39.12; 100 backstroke—1. Aris Runnels (Colgan), 53.80; 100 breaststroke—1. Abigail Daniel (Patriot), 1:04.75; 400 freestyle relay—1. Battlefield (Jamie Cornwell, Sarah Golsen, Katherine Diatchenko, Camille Spink), 3:33.42.
