Battlefield High School’s boys won three state titles Monday and finished second overall to South Lakes in the Class 6 state indoor track meet at Virginia Beach.
South Lakes did not claim any individual state titles, but placed in eight events to beat the Bobcats by one point, 47-46.
For Battlefield, Winston Broiles, Pierce Collins, Kaden Waller and Austin Rice won the 1,600-meter relay in in 3:23.25, Austin Gallant won the shot put in 53-10 and Brian DiBassinga won the triple jump in 46-06.75.
Other local state boys champions were Colgan’s Bryce Lentz in the 3,200 (9:23.25), Patriot’s Jack Daly in the 500-meter dash (1:05.35) and Freedom’s Carter King, Davis Bryson, Nick Newman and Trei Thorogood in the 800-meter relay (1:29.77).
For the girls, Colgan’s Alencia Lentz won the pole vault (12-07.50), Battlefield’s Brittany Fort won the shot put (36-02.25) and Potomac’s Sydney Carr won the triple jump (39-04.50).
Battlefield was the top local girls team finisher, placing third with 34 points Thomas Dale won with 65.50 followed by Robinson with 44.50.
