Battlefield and Brentsville high schools claimed state cheerleading titles Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth University.
The Bobcats won their first-ever state title in the sport by capturing the Class 6 championship with 264.5 points. Chantilly was second with 252, Robinson third with 249 and South Lakes fourth with 241.
The Tigers won their third state title in cheerleading by taking the Class 3 title. Brentsville finished with 264 points followed by Cave Spring with 259.5, Independence third with 241.5 and Lord Botetourt fourth with 205.5.
