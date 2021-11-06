Greg Hatfield knew it was coming. And Sean Finnerty never hesitated in calling it.
With under a minute to play and deciding between attempting a game-tying extra point or going for the victory with a two-point conversion in Friday’s annual regular-season finale between Battlefield and host Patriot, Finnerty elected for the latter. And the Bobcats were ready.
Battlefield stopped Keith Jenkins’ two-point conversion try on its 1-yard line. The Bobcats then secured their thrilling 42-41 victory when Braden Boggs recovered the ensuing onside kick with 37 seconds remaining. Battlefield ran out the clock and celebrated its first outright Cedar Run District title since 2015 and its first unbeaten regular season since 2009.
Battlefield (6-0 in district, 10-0), which is the only undefeated team left in Class 6, the state’s highest classification, is the Region B No. 1 seed and will have home-field advantage throughout the regional playoffs when they start next Friday. The Virginia High School League will release the first-round pairings Sunday afternoon.
Patriot (5-1, 7-3) also is in the playoffs, likely as the No. 3 seed.
On Friday, the Pioneers got within one point of Battlefield with 39 seconds left in regulation after quarterback Sam Fernandez found Gabe Bigbee in the back of the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown pass on a 4th and 7.
With the district title on the line, Finnerty, Patriot’s head coach, turned to Jenkins without any regrets. The team’s leading rusher with 1,386 yards, Jenkins took the direct snap from center and ran up the middle before a host of Battlefield tacklers took him down.
“I was so proud of how they fought,” Finnerty said. “They deserved to have a chance to win.”
Hatfield, Battlefield’s head coach, said he would have done the same thing if Battlefield faced the same situation.
“In a game like this, you go for it,” Hatfield said.
The showdown was full of dramatic plays and clutch performances in producing the closet outcome in the rivalry’s 10 years.
Battlefield quarterback Jonathan Walters overcame a shaky start to run for two touchdowns and throw for another to Dominic Taylor after Drew Fernandez intercepted him twice in the first quarter. Walters, who was 11 of 20 for 124 yards Friday, had only thrown two interceptions total in Battlefield’s first nine games and they both came against John Champe.
Walters’ counterpart at Patriot, Sam Fernandez, who was injured in the first half of Patriot’s 27-6 loss Sept. 2 to Battlefield and ended up missing his team's next two games, accounted for five of the Pioneers’ six touchdowns by throwing for three and running for two. He finished the game 18 of 28 for 281 yards and no interceptions. Matthew Boyd caught two touchdowns.
The two teams exchanged scores from the beginning. Fernandez capped off the game’s opening drive with a 66-yard run just over two minutes into the first quarter. But Battlefield responded quickly when Jelon Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown 13 seconds later.
Battlefield twice scored off kickoffs when Damier Minkah opened the second half with an 80-yard return. Coming into the game, the Bobcats had not scored once this season off a kickoff. Kehler Hamilton also scored off a 24-yard fumble recovery eight seconds into the second quarter.
Patriot never led again after its initial score and trailed by as many as 14 points on three different occasions, but it remained resilient behind the play of Fernandez. Down 42-28 with 10:15 remaining, the Pioneers battled back to get within seven on Fernandez’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Boyd at the 7:56 mark.
After forcing Battlefield to punt on its next possession, Patriot started with the ball at its own 16 with 4:04 left. The Pioneers kept moving forward, highlighted by a 43-yard Fernandez to Bigbee completion on a third and 20 at their own 6-yard line.
Patriot eventually got down to the Battlefield 18 before a five-yard offsides penalty moved it back to the 23, setting up Fernandez’s touchdown pass to Bigbee.
Then Battlefield’s defense stuffed Jenkins short of the goal-line, giving Hatfield a signature win in his first year as the Bobcats’ head coach after a successful tenure at Eastern View. Battlefield now leads the series 6 to 5.
“We have great coaches and the kids have bought into what we are doing,” Hatfield said. “I’m happy to be a Bobcat.”
