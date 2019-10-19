Trajon Richards scored on a three-yard touchdown Friday to lift host Battlefield past John Champe 35-28 in double overtime in a Cedar Run District game.
Vaden Bruot converted a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 21-all and send it into overtime.
In the first extra period, John Champe got the ball and scored on a 10-yard pass. The point after was good.
The Bobcats (1-1 in district, 2-5 overall) tied the score when Eddie Ostrander hit Ryan Gessner for a 14-yard touchdown pass followed by Bruot’s successful extra-point attempt.
Battlefield led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter on touchdown runs by Matt Binkowski (four yards) and Sean McCarthy (30 yards).
John Champe (2-2, 5-3) got within five points on a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter before Richards scored again on a 36-yard run to give Battlefield an 18-7 halftime lead.
John Champe took a 21-18 third quarter lead on a touchdown run and pass.
Binkowski led Battlefield with 125 rushing yards on 12 carries. Richards added 55 yards on five carries and McCarthy 45 yards on seven carries.
The Bobcats finished the game with 333 yards of offense, including 250 on the ground.
