On a cold, blustery evening that featured a steady wind throughout the game, finding positives in a game that saw the two teams combine for 10 turnovers and 242 penalty yards seemed as difficult as finding warmth on the sidelines, even with two large heaters in operation.
But even though Battlefield coach Scott Girolmo saw plenty he didn’t like, he was able to find the positives in his team’s 22-6 victory over visiting Unity Reed in both teams’ Cedar Run District opener Friday night.
First of all, the play of the defense was strong as the Bobcats held Unity Reed to 29 yards total offense (69 passing yards and -40 rushing), while notching three fumbles and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Battlefield’s offense showed flashes of big-play ability with junior quarterback Jonathan Walters throwing for touchdowns of 30 and 41 yards and running back Matt Binkowski ending the scoring for both teams with a nifty 19-yard run around right end with 6:06 left to put the game well out of reach for Battlefield.
Besides being penalized 16 times for 140 yards, other lowlights for the Bobcats were a missed field goal, a missed extra point, two touchdowns nullified by penalties, and one drive stopped near the goal line by Unity Reed. Even with the offensive difficulties, the Lions were within two possessions of tying the game until late in the fourth quarter.
The Lions (0-2, 0-1 in district play) had three bad snaps in the game, two on their first drive, which resulted in Battlefield scoring a safety. With Unity Reed pinned back in the end zone on fourth down, instead of trying a punt, the Lions simply had their punter take a step back and out of the end zone for a safety that gave the Bobcats an early 2-0 lead.
Then, although Walters missed on his first five passes in the game, he was eventually able to guide three scoring drives, showing flashes of being the kind of quarterback he wants to be, Girolmo said.
“There’s nobody that’s worked harder for this moment than [Jonathan],” Girolmo said. “He’s a tremendous player coach to his teammates and a relentless preparer. He’s an absolutely insatiable film watcher. I was impressed with his composure overall, although with any high pressure defense, you are going to take your lumps at times, and he did that tonight. It was a lot of pressure for him to have to put it in the air as much as he did.”
Among the most eye-popping of the touchdown passes Walters threw was a 41-yard pass to J. J. Akpullo with 9:01 left in the first half that gave the Bobcats a 16-0 lead.
However, Walters also threw a key pick that gave Unity Reed tremendous field position at the Bobcats’ 10 before quarterback Sean Scott eventually threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Isaiah Perry to pull the Lions within 16-6 as the third quarter buzzer sounded.
Another positive Girolmo saw was the defense that flipped the field often because of the five turnovers it garnered.
“I am overjoyed to get the dub [W for win] tonight, but I give all the credit to the defensive coaches, who came up with a superb game plan,” Girolmo said.
In the end, however, there was quite a bit for Girolmo to be disappointed about, despite getting the victory to remain undefeated in the early season.
“I was very disappointed with the lack of discipline and execution we showed at times. That’s just not who we want to be,” Girolmo said. “It’s very difficult to come up with second and third [down] and super long [yardage] calls all night. So that was a challenge. Overall, it was a very subpar performance, given what we are trying to accomplish here.
UNITY REED (0-2, 0-1) 0 0 6 0 –6
BATTLEFIELD (2-0, 1-0) 9 7 0 6—22
Score by Quarters
First Quarter
B—Safety (Unity Reed punter stepped out of end zone), 8:30
B—Taylor 30 pass from Walters (Bruot kick), 21.8mm9in
Second Quarter
B—Akpullo 41 pass from Walters (Bruot kick), 9:01
Third Quarter
UR—Perry 4 pass from Scott (run failed), :00
Fourth Quarter
B—Binkowski 19 run (kick failed), 6:06
Missed FG—Battlefield Bruot 37, 2:45 2nd quarter.
Individual statistics
Rushing
Unity Reed—Blakeney 11-4, Moss 1-1, Eller 1-(minus 2) , Gibson 1-(minus 3), Scott 21-(minus 40); Battlefield—Taylor 3-52, Binkowski 16-36, Gordon 5-24, Walte-rs 8-(minus 10).
Passing
Unity Reed—Scott 5-12-3-67; Battlefield—Walters 7-27-2-170.
Receiving—Unity Reed-Gibson 2-50, Eller 2-13, Perry 1-4; Battlefield—Moore 3-69, Akpullo 2-53, Binkowski 1=28, Gordon 1-20, Hamilton 1-4.
