Although Battlefield High School entered the Class 6 Region B wrestling meet Saturday at Woodbridge High School as the favorite, head coach Mike Spudic said he remained curious how his younger wrestlers would handle the pressure.
Spudic got his answer. The Bobcats delivered in sending 10 wrestlers to next weekend's state tournament.
The Bobcats, who last won the region in 2019, finished with 220 points Saturday. Woodbridge, the 2022 region champ, was second with 153 points followed by Colgan with 110.5.
"There was some stress in the first round, but the team executed when they needed to," Spudic said. "Daniel Korniluk, Ryan Gioffre and Chris Montes all beat wrestlers in the placement round that they had lost to (multiple times) before. That’s something they should be extremely proud of."
Battlefield took first in four weight classes.
Freshman Logan Katz won at 106 pounds with a win over Freedom-South Riding’s Erik Gavares by fall at 2:00. Katz is now 37-2.
Sophomore Ryan Saunders won at 113 pounds with a 3-2 decision over Freedom-South Riding’s Ty Beyer. Saunders improves to 35-11.
Junior Carter Harris beat Hylton’s C.D. Garris by a 3-1 decision at 132 pounds. Harris is now 45-10.
Senior Cooper Lockhart defeated Osbourn’s Adar Malik by a fall at 4:51 to win at 157 pounds. Lockhart is 45-2.
Other regional individual champions were:
Woodbridge senior Ian Cool defeated Patriot’s Tyson Kochis by a 7-2 decision at 120 pounds.
Forest Park senior Anthony Orlando defeated Battlefield’s Matthew Arndt by a 3-2 decision at 126 pounds.
Woodbridge freshman Christopher Hamm defeated Colonial Forge’s Cael Sandberg by a 15-8 decision at 138 pounds.
Colgan senior Ethan Bitonti defeated Woodbridge’s Nathan Davis by a 14-5 major decision at 144 pounds.
Colonial Forge’s Jack Erbe beat Hylton’s Carlton Hogan III by a fall at 3:56 at 150 pounds.
Woodbridge senior Julian Schott defeated Osbourn’s Pablo Melendez by an 11-6 decision at 165 pounds.
Potomac senior Abram Bashaw defeated Battlefield’s Alex Klos by a fall at 1:06 to win at 175 pounds.
Gainesville junior Jon DeMarcio defeated Hylton’s Cristian Campos by a fall at 0:49 to win at 190 pounds.
Forest Park senior Tyler Stewart defeated Battlefield’s Abraham Al-Khalil by a 7-2 decision at 215 pounds.
Potomac senior Quswarrah Kayed defeated Battlefield’s Joseph Lubinskas by a fall at 1:17 to win at 285 pounds.
CLASS 3 REGION B
Brentsville finished third with 237 points. Skyline was first with 266 followed by Warren County with 241.
Freshman Evan Sanati won at 113 pounds by a fall at 2:54 over Skyline’s Morgan Layman.
Junior Theo Townsend won at 126 pounds by a fall at 5:15 over Skyline’s Ryan Williams.
Senior Jackson Stroud defeated Skyline’s Wyatt Bosley at 138 pounds by a fall at 1:36.
Freshman Billy Tyler defeated Skyline’s Joey DiVello by an 8-3 decision at 144 pounds.
Senior Tyler Nix defeated Caroline’s Malique Tunstall by fall at 5:04 at 285 pounds.
