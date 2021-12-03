Ty Gordon had never played defensive line before.

But one day during a summer camp at Westfield High School, Greg Hatfield noticed how well Gordon moved off the ball. With some coaching, Hatfield believed Gordon could fit into Battlefield’s defensive scheme and become a standout worthy of accolades.

The only question was whether Gordon believed the same thing.

More information CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINAL Battlefield (13-0) at Oscar Smith (11-1) Saturday, 2 p.m., in Chesapeake, Va. Next up: The Battlefield-Oscar Smith winner faces the winner of the South County (10-3)-James Madison (12-1) game for the state title Dec. 11 at noon at Old Dominion University. Last meeting: Dec. 3, 2011 (state semifinals): Oscar Smith won 42-14. Did you know? Oscar Smith has advanced to the state final eight of the last 11 seasons, including this one. The Tigers won the state title last season and in 2011 …. The Tigers have three Division I commitments: senior safety Sherrod Covil (Clemson commitment), senior defensive lineman Caleb Jones (Navy) and senior quarterback Ethan Vasko (ODU commitment) ... Others with offers include senior running back Kevon King (Marshall, Indiana), senior offensive lineman Maarten Woudsma (seven offers, including ones from Pittsburgh and Nebraska), junior wide receiver Tory Johnson (offers from Maryland, Virginia, Pittsburgh) and sophomore cornerback Asaad Brown (23 offers, including from Georgia, Penn State, Georgia and Penn State) ... Oscar Smith is averaging 48 points a game and totaled a school-record 77 points in a win over Cosby in the region quarterfinals. In that game, Vasko accounted for a state-record 10 TDs, nine touchdown passes and one rushing. Battlefield offensive leaders: Senior running back Graham Jones (198 carries, 890 yards, 8 TDs), senior quarterback Jonathan Walters (123-242, 1,794 yards, 19 TDS, 5 interceptions), sophomore wide receiver Braden Boggs (52 receptions, 967 yards, 11 TDs), junior wide receiver Caleb Woodson (22 receptions, 226 yards, 1 TD), sophomore wide receiver Brandon Binkowski (22 receptions, 229 yards, 2 TDs), senior kicker Vadin Bruot (49 extra points, 7 field goals). Oscar Smith offensive leaders: Senior quarterback Ethan Vasko (135-208, 2,505 yards, 32 TDs, 4 interceptions), senior running back Kevon King (110 carries, 1,376 yards, 21 TDs), senior wide receiver Amonte Jones (38 receptions, 801 yards, 11 TDs). For coverage: Go to InsideNoVa.com and @InsideNoVA

When the players broke into position groups, Gordon asked Hatfield where to go. Hatfield told Gordon he wanted to convert the linebacker into a defensive tackle.

The news shocked Gordon at first. But he trusted his coach’s judgement, and he wanted to help his team wherever he could.

“He sees something in me, so I decided to go for it and have an open mind,” Gordon said.

Their faith in each other did two things: It turned Gordon into a first-team all-Cedar Run District performer, and it allowed Hatfield to implement his system without any disruptions or distractions.

The combination is a big reason why Battlefield is 13-0 and one victory from playing for its first state title since winning it all in 2010.

Hatfield is the Bobcats’ third head coach in four seasons. And although he arrived in Haymarket with an impressive track record after successes at Central-Woodstock, Fauquier and Eastern View, Hatfield understood that the players needed to buy into his approach if they were to do well.

Any pushback would only derail things, especially among the seniors.

“If the [players] are not open-minded, then you are going in a completely different direction,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield ensured that Battlefield stayed on course when he accepted the job by showing the players he was invested in them from the start and would do everything he could to play to their strengths.

Hatfield left an impression on senior quarterback Jonathan Walters when the two met for the first time in person. Before Battlefield announced Hatfield’s hire May 25, Walters had already heard Hatfield was the new coach. Walters looked Hatfield up online and liked what he saw.

But Walters still had some reservations. In his first season starting at quarterback, Walters clicked with then head coach Scott Girolmo.

Would the new coach stifle Walters’ passing game by relying more on the run?

Whatever concerns Walters had about Hatfield disappeared when he stuck out his hand to introduce himself to Hatfield.

“He told me I did not need to introduce myself,” Walters said. “He knew who I was. That boosted my confidence.”

So did Battlefield’s coaching staff. Hatfield brought two coaches from Eastern View, Butch Fettig and Steve Francese, who are the Bobcats’ defensive coordinators.

But he also retained Tre Cage, John Knouff, Casey Kroll, Marcel Smith and Charlie Woollum from Girolmo’s staff, while also bringing back two coaches from Mark Cox’s staff, Rob Mello and Bobby Coleman. The biggest addition was hiring Cox as Battlefield’s quarterbacks coach.

As the school’s first head coach when it opened in 2004, Cox turned Battlefield into a regular playoff contender before retiring after the 2018 season.

“He’s made things so much easier,” Walters said of Cox, a former Virginia Tech quarterback.

Duke commitment Wesley Williams, a four-year starter at defensive end, said Hatfield’s collaborative effort is what stands out most to him.

“He’s a great leader and delegates,” Williams said. “He asks for opinions and gets a lot of people involved.”

Walters thought Battlefield had the makings of a special season led by a senior class who as eighth graders led Ronald Reagan Middle School to its first undefeated season. Williams played on that team, as did starting running back Graham Jones and wide receiver/defensive back Dominic Taylor.

“With the way he has us focus on the present, I knew we had a chance of being great,” Walters said.