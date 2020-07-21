Before the coronavirus disrupted the athletic landscape, Matt Binkowski always planned on graduating from Battlefield High School in December and then enrolling in the college of his choice the following month.
The senior linebacker is still committed to that plan even though now it means his high school football career is over.
On July 15, Virginia High School League executive director Billy Haun presented three models for the return of high school sports this upcoming school year. None of the models included football competing in the fall. The sport will take place either in the winter, the spring or not at all depending on which model the executive committee approves July 27.
The absence of football in the fall will give some high school seniors pause about whether they will follow through with their original plan to graduate early before enrolling in college in January.
Binkowski will miss the chance to play one more season with his high school teammates and hopes they will get a chance to compete this school year.
“It’s definitely hard knowing you’ve played your last game even though you didn’t know it was your last game,” Binkowski said.
But he's ready to move on and prepare for the next level as soon as possible.
"I'm excited to get to [JMU]," Binkowski said.
Two days before his birthday, Binkowski committed to JMU May 22 after Dukes’ head coach Curt Cignetti offered him that same day.
Although Binkowski had 25 offers, the one he wanted most was from JMU.
The Dukes were the first school he visited as a recruit when JMU's former coaching staff invited him to attend a playoff game his sophomore season. The high-energy atmosphere left an impression.
The current coaches stayed in touch as both sides built a relationship.
Before JMU offered, Binkowski eventually narrowed his list down to 12 schools: Air Force, Army, Elon, Furman, Harvard, Liberty, Navy, Old Dominion, Richmond, Temple, Towson and William & Mary.
Binkowski said he liked JMU’s proximity to his home, the program’s winning tradition and the defensive coaching staff.
Binkowski has stayed in shape by working out with his brothers inside the family garage, while also attending gyms.
