At 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, Wesley Williams had the size to attract Division I football offers.
But another number also jumped out at colleges: Williams’ 4.2 grade point average
A recruit with good grades makes a college coach’s life easier.
That was the case with David Cutcliffe. The Duke head football coach told Williams that one of the first things he noticed about the Battlefield lineman was Williams' impressive academics.
Education is a priority in the Williams’ household. His mother Paula is the new principal at Moorefield Station Elementary in Loudoun County. She is a former assistant principal at two elementary schools in Prince William County. Both of Williams’ grandmothers are former middle school science teachers.
While Williams wanted to compete at the highest levels of college football, he also wanted a school that challenged him academically.
In Duke, he found both. It was no surprise then that Williams committed to the Blue Devils June 12 while on an official visit to the Durham, N.C. school.
“I know [Duke] will value me as more than just an athlete,” said Williams, who said he plans to study business as of now.
Williams had his second official visit lined up for the weekend of June 18-20 to Boston College, but cancelled it after deciding Duke was the best fit for him.
Williams had a feeling before his visit he’d commit to Duke. The Blue Devils offered him Oct. 7, but he was unable to see the school in person until June 1 when the NCAA lifted the ban in place for on-campus visits due to the pandemic.
He said the players and coaches were consistent in how they communicated the same message.
A Christian who attends Grace Covenant Church in Sterling, Williams also liked how Cutcliffe handles the intermingling of various faiths on the team.
On June 12, Williams met with Cutcliffe. Williams was under no obligation to commit right then, but he did.
Williams planned to chose his college before his senior season to cut down on distractions. His decision to make it this soon surprised him. But there was no reason to hold off.
“It really felt like home,” Williams said.
Williams began playing organized football as a sixth grader at Reagan Middle School. Tall for his age, he also played basketball. Williams’ father Orson is a former standout at Hampden-Sydney College. A 6-3 forward, Orson Williams scored 1,081 points from 1987-91.
Williams stuck with basketball through his sophomore year of high school before focusing strictly on football. Williams said he plans to play basketball his senior season.
Since seventh grade, Williams has worked out at 2nd2NunnSports in Warrenton to held him develop. Williams has started on varsity at defensive end since his freshman year.
Williams had 10 offers, including ones from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Pittsburgh, when he commited to Duke. Williams is ranked the No. 41 player in Virginia by 247Sports for the class of 2022.
Williams is only the second Battlefield player to commit to a Power 5 conference program since the school opened in 2004. The other is Brailyn Franklin, a 2017 Battlefield graduate who signed with Penn State as a linebacker.
Williams earned all-Cedar Run District first-team honors this season at defensive lineman in helping Battlefield reach the playoffs. He was also recruited by colleges as a tight end.
“For me personally, football is the ultimate team sport,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.