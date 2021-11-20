It’s the holiday season, and the Battlefield defense was in a giving mood Friday night. The Bobcats forced three first-half turnovers in Osbourn territory, handing their offense short fields with which to work. The offense turned two of those turnovers into touchdowns, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back in a 48-13 win in the Class 6, Region B semifinals.
“The last time we played them,” Battlefield head coach Greg Hatfield said, referring to his team’s 16-0 win on September 24, “it was 3-0 at the half. Their defense, they don’t give up a lot of points. To get some turnovers definitely helped, and our kids were able to relax a little bit.”
Battlefield went up 14-0 in the second quarter Friday shortly after Osbourn’s Kaleb Copeland put the ball on the turf. Dominic Taylor recovered it at the Osbourn 21, his second fumble recovery after losing one himself late in the first quarter. Consider his debt paid.
Four play later, on fourth-and-11 and under pressure from a blitzing Osbourn defense, Battlefield quarterback Jonathan Walters floated the ball across the middle to a crossing Braden Boggs, who maneuvered his way through the Eagles defense for a 22-yard touchdown with 8:18 left in the second quarter.
Osbourn quarterback Jakari Lewis lost his second fumble of the half on the ensuing drive, and Ty Gordon recovered at the Eagles 37. It took twice as long for Battlefield to cash in this time (eight whole plays), but Walters waltzed into the end zone from 4 yards out to make it 21-0 with 2:31 remaining in the quarter. Including turnovers on downs, Battlefield finished with six takeaways.
“It was nice to get in there and create chaos,” Battlefield senior defensive end Wesley Williams said just outside a giddy Bobcats locker room. “That’s what you have to do as a defense. It was exciting to see that happen.”
Battlefield, the only remaining Class 6 team without a loss at 12-0, will host cross-county power Freedom (10-2) on Saturday at 1 pm. for the region championship. Freedom advanced with a 56-7 win against Unity Reed on Friday night. Battlefield is seeking its first regional title since 2011.
Despite the Bobcats working with short fields for much of the game, their offense still managed to generate 395 yards of offense, thanks in part to the big-play connection of Walters to Boggs. The tandem connected seven times, including two long touchdowns of 73 and 82 yards, the former opening the game’s scoring and the latter extending Battlefield’s lead to 41-7 in the fourth quarter. Boggs finished with a career-high 193 receiving yards. In two games against Osbourn this season, the sophomore has hauled in 15 receptions for 294 yards and three scores. Walters completed 14-of-22 passes for 267 yards and five total touchdowns (four passing) with no interceptions.
“It was beautiful,” Williams said. “Our entire offense put together a great game.”
The assignment for the Battlefield defense, meanwhile, was clear: do whatever it takes to contain number 7.
The shifty and speedy Lewis had rushed for 621 yards in Osbourn’s last three games.
On this night, however, he managed only two runs of more than 10 yards and finished with 59 yards on 17 carries. The three-time All Cedar Run District selection was forced to throw more than anyone on the visiting sideline wanted Friday, limiting the damage he could inflict.
The Bobcats pressured Lewis into just 4-of-16 passing for 54 yards. Lewis, who threw a 38-yard touchdown to Diego Aviles late in the third quarter, was held below the 100-yard rushing mark in each of Osbourn’s four losses this season.
“You have to play assignment football and take care of your responsibilities,” Hatfield said, “and I think our kids did that. They didn’t play out of control.”
Lewis finished a breakthrough senior season with 1,662 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, both of which led all area rushers. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons at Osbourn and finishes as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 3,911 yards and 42 touchdowns.
“Jakari has been a good player, and he helped us turn this thing around with the other seniors,” Osbourn head coach Cortez Whiting said. “Jakari is a great kid. I appreciate him and the rest of the seniors. They all worked together.”
Whiting’s post-game message centered around the big picture, urging his players to look beyond Friday night’s loss and focus instead on how their efforts have elevated the once-proud program, climbing out of the district cellar and transforming into a legit playoff-caliber team.
Whiting took over the program in 2017 and went 1-9 his first two years. The Eagles steadily improved from there, winning three games. In 2019 and then four last spring in the abbreviated and re-scheduled 2020 season. This year, Osbourn took a giant step toward respectability, winning 8 games, including the school’s first playoff win since 2011.
“This is a five-year process,” Whiting said. “I’m happy with the direction the program is going. We have to keep working and not go backward.”
Only Battlefield can look forward to an opponent next week, and it’s a biggie. Freedom, the undisputed king of area football programs the last five years, enters next weekend’s regional title game with an offense averaging 52 points per game and a suffocating defense that allows just 13.
The season has been slowly building toward a potential Battlefield-Freedom matchup, and it comes with a trip to the state semifinals at stake.
“You always talk about bring able to practice on Thanksgiving,” Hatfield said. “We’re excited.”
Ryan Sonner is a freelance writer based in Woodbridge. You can contact him at rsonner@gmail.com or at www.ryansonneronline.com
Bobcats 48, Eagles 13
Osbourn 0 0 7 6 – 13
Battlefield 0 21 7 20 – 48
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
B: Boggs 73 pass from Walters (Bruot kick), 11:22
B: Boggs 22 pass from Walters (Bruot kick), 8:18
B: Walters 4 run (Bruot kick), 2:31
Third quarter
B: Binkowski 20 pass from Walters (Bruot kick), 6:40
O: Aviles 38 pass from Lewis (Martinez kick), 1:02
Fourth quarter
B: Carroll fumble recovery in the end zone (kick blocked), 10:01
B: Boggs 82 pass from Walters (Bruot kick), 7:42
B: Jones 10 run (Bruot kick), 4:01
O: Pierre 18 pass from Taha (pass failed), 0:37
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING – Osbourn: Lewis 17-59, Copeland 11-85, Binet 1-2, Williams-Baye 1-9, Davis 4-9, Skinner 3-3, Taha 1-25. Battlefield: Jones 11-61, Johnson 11-34, Walters 5-29, Minkah 1-3, Taylor 1-1.
PASSING – Osbourn: Lewis 4-16-0-54, Taha 1-1-0-18. Battlefield: Walters 14-22-0-267, Boggs 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING – Osbourn: Williams-Baye 1-6, Taha 2-10, Aviles 1-38, Pierre 1-18. Battlefield: Boggs 7-193, Binkowski 4-43, Woodson 1-10, Jones 1-10, Minkah 1-11.
