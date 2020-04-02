Camille Spink was honest with herself. If the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials occurred as scheduled in June, the 15-year-old Battlefield High School graduate had no expectation of qualifying for the Olympics the following month.
At this point in her career, Spinks was content with the chance to participate in the trials, enjoy the experience and do her best in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
But with the Olympics postponed for a year, Spink has extra time to prepare for the trials, which too will be pushed back. That in turn has changed her mindset.
“It’s a more realistic shot,” Spink said of making the Olympic team in 2021. “I will be more serious.”
Spink said she was initially disappointed the Olympics were rescheduled until July 23-Aug. 8 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But she understood the reasoning for the postponement and sees benefits in the delay.
“It works out,” Spink said. “I’m here with my family and have another year of training.”
Spink qualified for the trials first in the 50 free last June. She competed against swimmers older than her, including college freshmen, but still made the cut in the 15 to 18 age group. Her performance surprised her, but Spink felt more confident in the 100 free, which is her main event. She qualified in the 100 at a meet last August in Indianapolis.
Spink also planned on trying to qualify for the trials in the 200 free, but the meet, scheduled in March, was cancelled.
Spink dominated in her first high school swim season when she set two state records in the 100 (49.18) and the 200 free (1:46.18) to claim titles in both.
With school and pools being closed, Spink has stayed in shape by running and doing other workout exercises. But it’s hard doing it alone.
She’d prefer training with her teammates at the Nation’s Capital Swim Club or laughing at coach Mark Faherty’s jokes.
“He’s the funniest person I know,” Spink said. “I miss him everyday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.