Colgan’s boys finished with 43 points to take first Thursday at the Class 6 Region B cross country meet at Great Meadow in The Plains. Patriot was second with 62 and Freedom-South Riding third with 88.
The Sharks placed first, fifth, 10th, 13th and 14th.
Individually, Colgan’s Hayden Hauser won in a time of 16:08. Aidan Riggle was fifth in 16:23, Dylan Zimmerman was 10th in 16:46, Andrew Kight 13th in 16:53 and Kagan Belt was 14th in 16:55.
Battlefield’s Manzi Siibo was second in 16:13.
In the girls race, Battlefield totaled 45 points to claim the title. The Bobcats placed first, fifth, sixth, 15th and 18th.
Battlefield’s Sailor Eastman won the individual title in 17:06. Colleen Kelly was fifth in 18:45, Hannah Weber sixth in 19:04, Bailey McLain 15th in 20:19 and Kenzie Harris 18th in 20:39.
Colonial Forge was second with 71 points and Patriot third with 97.
The top 3 teams and top 5 individuals exclusive of qualifying teams from each region championship meet advance to the state meet Nov. 13 at Great Meadow. The girls' race is at 10:30 a.m. and the boys at 11:15 a.m.
