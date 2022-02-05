Camille Spink had plenty to celebrate Saturday at the Class 6 Region B Swim Meet.
Her Battlefield High School girls team won their second straight title. And the junior won a quarter from her club coach Jeremy Linn by posting under a time of 1:59.00 in the 200-yard IM to win that event in 1:58.87 and set a Prince William County record at the same time.
But her biggest thrill came in seeing her teammate Madison Richardson qualify for states in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events with a fifth and fourth-place finish.
Spink, rated the nation’s No. 5 recruit for the class of 2023 by SwimSwam, is the defending state champion in both events. Since the Tennessee commitment had already achieved state qualifying times for both, there was no need for her to compete in them at regionals. Instead, others got the chance to step in and possibly qualify for states.
Richardson earned berths in both events at the Jeff Rouse Center in Stafford County. And nothing pleased Spink more.
“She’s like a little sister to me,” Spink said.
Battlefield put together another collective effort to hold off Patriot by 38 points, 429-391. In the boys race, Patriot won its second straight region title as well with 461.5 points. Colgan was second with 314.50.
Next up is the state meet Friday, Feb. 18 back at the Jeff Rouse Center.
Battlefield’s girls, which finished second at states in 2021, has the depth and experience to earn the school its first state swimming championship.
“This is the year for us,” Spink said. “We’ve got everyone we need. I think we have a really good chance.”
The Bobcats displayed their versatility Saturday.
James Madison University signee Jamie Cornwell and William and Mary signee Sophia Heilen took first in the 50 free and the 100 breaststroke and were members of the first-place 200-yard medley and freestyle relays.
Besides the 200 IM, Spink claimed first in the 100-yard backstroke, swam first on the 200 medley relay and anchored the first-place 400-yard freestyle relay.
In the boys race, Patriot’s Joshua Hochard won two individual events (50 and 100 free) and was a member of two first-place relays, the 200-yard medley and the 200-yard freestyle.
Landon Gentry and Peter Gilbert also won two individual events for Patriot. Gentry took first in the 100 fly and the 200 IM. Gilbert tied Freedom-South Riding’s Anderson Church for first in the 200 free and winning the 500 free.
“For the most part, they all swam well,” said Patriot coach Lisa Bussian. “There were no surprises really.”
BOYS
First-place finishers
200-yard medley relay: Patriot (Joshua Hochard, Vincent Nguyen, Landon Gentry, Alex Martins), 1:33.89
200-yard freestyle: Peter Gilbert (Patriot) 1:43.59; Anderson Church (Freedom-South Riding), 1:43.59
200-yard IM: Landon Gentry (Patriot) 1:53.11
50-yard freestyle: Joshua Hochard (Patriot) 21.18
100-yard butterfly: Landon Gentry (Patriot) 48.59
100-yard freestyle: Joshua Hochard (Patriot) 46.51
500-yard freestyle: Peter Gilbert (Patriot) 4:38.91
200-yard freestyle relay: Patriot (Alex Martins, Vincent Nguyen, Chris Shankle, Joshua Hochard) 1:27.73
100-yard backstroke: Ryan Strotheide (Battlefield) 52:11
100-yard breaststroke: Dawson Truong (Forest Park) 57.38
400-yard freestyle relay: Colgan (Matthew Jensen, Sean Lingafelt, Sam Drew, Andrew Bolz) 3:13.36
Team scores: 1. Patriot (461.5), 2. Colgan (314.5), 3. Battlefield (305.5), 4. Woodbridge (208), 5. Colonial Forge (198), 6. Forest Park (177), 7. John Champe (87), 8. Gainesville (59.5), 9. Hylton (49.5), 10. Freedom-South Riding (35.5), 11. Potomac (21), 12. Gar-Field (20), 13. Osbourn (19), 14. Osbourn Park (11)
GIRLS
First-place finishers
200-yard medley relay: Battlefield (Camille Spink, Emma Hannam, Sophia Heilen, Jamie Cornwell) 1:44.16
200-yard freestyle: Alyssa Martel (Patriot) 1:52.99
200-yard IM: Camille Spink (Battlefield) 1:58.87
50-yard freestyle: Jamie Cornwell (Battlefield) 23.77
100-yard butterfly: Sienna Golembiewski (Patriot) 56.87
100-yard freestyle: Emily Haugen (Patriot) 52.00
500-yard freestyle: Alyssa Martel (Patriot) 4:56.71
200-yard freestyle relay: Battlefield (Sarah Golsen, Sophia Heilen, Lexi Sawwa, Jamie Cornwell) 1:39.38
100-yard backstroke: Camille Spink (Battlefield) 53.53
100-yard breaststroke: Sophia Heilen (Battlefield) 1:04.10
400-yard freestyle relay: Battlefield (Sarah Golsen, Tess Peny, Lexi Sawwa, Camille Spink) 3:31/.70
Team scores: 1. Battlefield (429), 2. Patriot (391), 3. Forest Park (275), 4. Colgan (257), 5. Colonial Forge (151), 6. Osbourn Park (145), 7. Woodbridge (109.5), 8. Osbourn (52), 9. Freedom-South Riding (30), 10. Unity Reed (25) 11. Potomac (18), 12. John Champe (13), 13. Hylton (11.5)
