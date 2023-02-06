It’s understandable why Robbie Seymour felt nervous taking over the Patriot High School swimming program.
Seymour replaced Lisa Bussian who built the Pioneers into a state power before stepping down after last season. Patriot’s first coach when the school opened in 2011, Bussian led Patriot’s boys to the school’s only state titles in 2017 and 2022.
Seymour took some comfort in knowing the Patriot’s swimmers, having coached many of them for the Kingsbrooke Sea Lions of the Prince William Swim League. In fact, it was those club-team swimmers from Patriot who encouraged the 2017 Brentsville High School graduate to apply for the position.
Still, Seymour remained anxious. With only year of high school coaching (last season at Unity Reed), Seymour took a big step overseeing a power like Patriot.
“It was a little intimidating,” Seymour said.
Rest assured, the Pioneers remain in good hands. Patriot’s boys won their third straight Class 6 Region B title Monday at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center in Stafford County. Patriot defeated Forest Park 370-286.
The defending state champion Battlefield girls continued their dominance as well, winning their third straight region title. The Bobcats finished with 373 points followed by Forest Park with 323.
The Class 6 state meet is Feb. 18 at the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, which opened last fall.
Patriot’s boys entered the season facing the daunting task of filling a void left by a senior-dominated team. The Pioneers graduated 10 of the 12 participants who reached states.
“It feels good,” Seymour said of winning regionals. “We expected to do well, but this is a lot more than we planned for.”
Seymour cited some surprising performances that helped lift Patriot to the title. Senior Daniel Wu’s fourth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (48.59) was one after he beat people Monday he had previously lost to.
The boys 200-yard freestyle relay was another pleasant surprise. The team of junior Boden Pearson, senior Joseph Gray, junior Vincent Nguyen and sophomore Nicolas Chierico won the event in a time of 1:27.67 after entering it as the fourth seed.
Two freshmen, Troy Utter and Grant Golembiewski, placed fourth (2:00.11) and fifth (2:01.15) in the 200-yard IM to give the Pioneers an extra push behind teammate Maddox Nham’s third-place finish (1:59.86).
On the girls side, things went as expected for Battlefield.
Senior Camille Spink was her usual dominant self. The University of Tennessee signee won the 50-yard freestyle (23.07) and the 100-yard backstroke (54.59) and anchored the 200-yard freestyle relay that took first in 1:38.19.
Spink and Forest Park senior Delaney Bookstein were the only multiple individual winners on the girls side. Bookstein won the 200-yard IM (2:04.98) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:53.55).
“Camille leads our team,” said Battlefield assistant Evan Brandt. “She’s our captain. She knows it’s a younger team. She gets them to understand how to perform.”
Like Patriot, Battlefield needed some new faces to come through after losing a number of key seniors to graduation and returner Lexi Sawwa to an injury.
Freshman Alyssa Sagle answered the call. She won the 100-yard freestyle (52.81) and swam third on the first-place 200-yard medley relay (1:47.62) and the 200-yard freestyle relay. Junior Kathryn Walters’ fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.63) also provided a boost.
In addition, the Bobcats are sending three divers to states for the first time ever after they placed in the top five of the 1-meter event. Junior Juliana Robertson was third (364.05 points) followed by Sarah Hollingsworth (fourth, 349.70) and junior Addison Meyers (348.95).
“We knew being down people we needed others to step up,” said Battlefield head coach Jay Thorpe. “We go back to states and take another shot at it.”
BOYS
Team finish: 1. Patriot (370); 2. Forest Park (286); 3. Colgan (271.5); 4. Battlefield (255.5); 5. Colonial Forge (241); 6. Woodbridge (204); 7. John Champe (94); 8. Gainesville (82); 9. Osbourn (52); 10. Hylton (34); 11. Freedom-South Riding (32); 12. Gar-Field (15); 13. Osbourn Park (14); 14. Potomac (6).
Individual and relay champions: 200-yard medley relay (Colonial Forge, Samuel Calder, Daniel Gibbs, Kevin McGowan, Ian Bennett, 1:35.70); 200-yard freestyle (John Champe’s Bryce Rohr, 1:42.46); 200-yard IM (Colgan’s Alexander Grocholski, 1:55.22); 50-yard freestyle (Colonial Forge’s Samuel Calder, 21.28); 1-meter diving (Colgan’s Travis Keith, 594.15 points); 100-yard butterfly (Forest Park’s Dawson Truong, 50.50); 100-yard freestyle (Colonial Forge’s Samuel Calder, 46.44); 500-yard freestyle (John Champe’s Bryce Rohr, 4:33.26); 200-yard freestyle relay (Patriot’s Boden Pearson, Joseph Gray, Vincent Nguyen, Nicolas Chierico, 1:27.67); 100-yard backstroke (Gainesville’s Christian Carroll, 52.16); 100-yard backstroke (Forest Park’s Dawson Truong, 56.85); 400-yard freestyle relay (Colonial Forge’s Samuel Calder, Daniel Gibbs, Ian Bennett, Kevin McGowan, 3:10.87)
GIRLS
Team finish: 1. Battlefield (373); 2. Forest Park (323); 3. Patriot (310); 4. Colgan (266); 5. Colonial Forge (152); 6. Freedom-South Riding (93), Gainesville (93); 8. Woodbridge (82); 9. Osbourn Park (80); 10. Osbourn (71); 11. Hylton (46); 12. John Champe (42)
Individual and region champions: 200-yard medley relay (Battlefield, Grace Ly, Emma Hannam, Alyssa Sagle, Madison Richardson, 1:47.62); 200-yard freestyle (Patriot’s Alyssa Martel, 1:53.83); 200-yard freestyle (Patriot’s Alyssa Martel, 1:53.83); 200-yard IM (Forest Park’s Delaney Bookstein, 2:04.98); 50-yard freestyle (Battlefield’s Camille Spink, 23.07); 1-meter diving (Colgan’s Liliana Bermudez, 390.65 points); 100-yard butterfly (Colonial Forge’s Ashley Wang, 58.02); 100-yard freestyle (Battlefield’s Alyssa Sagle, 52.81); 500-yard freestyle (Forest Park’s Delaney Bookstein, 4:53.55); 200-yard freestyle relay (Battlefield’s Emma Hannam, Sophie Hayden, Alyssa Sagle, Camille Spink, 1:38.19); 100-yard backstroke (Battlefield’s Camille Spink, 54.59); 100-yard backstroke (Battlefield’s Emma Hannam, 1:05.99). 400-yard freestyle relay (Patriot’s Ellia Kweon, Brianna Heath, Emily Buckley, Alyssa Martel, 3:39.24)
