Although both the Patriot boys’ and Battlefield girls’ swimming teams have faced similar pandemic related adversities this season, the impressive depth both schools possess has been on display throughout the season.
It is the depth that has each on the precipice of a likely high finish in the team standings at the Class 6 state championships Friday at the Jeff Rouse Aquatic Center in Stafford.
Each team notched impressive showings at regionals and both coaches had the luxury of being able to use different relay swimmers or put individuals in “off events” to allow different swimmers to notch qualifying times, since the principal swimmers in each relay had already notched state cuts. Both Patriot coach Lisa Bussian and Battlefield coach Jay Thorpe expressed this was a good luxury to have.
Patriot’s primary competition for a state title figures to come from perennial powerhouse Ocean Lakes, with Oakton and Yorktown likely to contend as well.
“We should have our team moving up some places [from past seasons] because we have some strong relays,” Bussian said, citing the 200-medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay as ones to pay particular attention to.
Meanwhile Battlefield’s star has shined brightly for awhile, with the girls’ team finishing as state runners-up a season ago. Thorpe said the result has been a renewed attitude, a hunger, and a determination to take care of business. It is that team-first, business-oriented approach that has the Bobcats on the prowl toward the state title that eluded them last season.
“We’ve been watching this since before [most of the team’s top swimmers] came to Battlefield,” said Thorpe, who coached most of the better swimmers in the Piedmont Swim Club youth program for many years before they swam in high school.
“The depth of our relays—with four standout swimmers—puts us in a good position and we like our depth,” Thorpe said. “But as I look at the results from [Class 6 Region A], while we have good and experienced swimmers in the water for us, some perennial powerhouses like Oakton and Yorktown, James Madison and Robinson will make [the team race] very competitive.”
Thorpe said in a season where 75 percent of the team contracted COVID-19 at one time or another, it’s been a challenge to manage the workload, but it may have allowed others to step up and improved the team’s depth as a result.
“It was definitely a challenge to say, ‘You’ve been around someone who’s had it so you miss x amount of days. Or you’ve had it so you miss x-number more days, but the girls have always felt the team was more important than any individual showing. They definitely have a big picture mindset.”
For her part, Bussian said the same thing about Peter Gilbert, not only one of the senior leaders of the team, but a vital member of the 200-medley relay team among others.
“He’s just a joy to have on our team because he will swim whatever even he has to for the good of the team,” Bussian said.
Bussian cited that even though Gilbert has been an important staple in the 200-medley relay for much of the season, he was willing to swim the 200 freestyle at regionals, while also swimming the grueling 500 freestyle. He won both events at regionals (tying for first in the 200), but again he gave up his place on the medley relay team at regionals to pull off the dynamic double.
Another standout all season and at regionals was Joshua Hochard, who won two individual events (the freestyle sprints) and was part of two winning relays, the 200 medley and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
“Before this season, I would have thought his best stroke was backstroke,” Bussian said. “But this year he has really shined in the freestyle events. His speed has continued to grow and has built throughout the season. There are really two ways I can use him depending upon need [backstroke and freestyle].”
The final Patriot senior standout has been Landon Gentry, who is an outstanding diver in addition to his swimming events.
“People on the team just gravitate to watching him, especially off the diving board,” Bussian said.“They way he gets off the blocks, everybody stops and watches and goes, ‘Wow.’ He’s a strong competitor who remains humble and owns up to it when he makes a mistake.”
Thorpe said while swimmers like Tennessee-commit Camille Spink and James Madison signee Jamie Cornwell have been superstars for years, the development of swimmers such as Lexi Sawwa, Sarah Golsen, and William and Mary signee Sophia Heilen has been a boon for the program.
“I hadn’t coached Sophia as a youth, and it could have been easy for her to have been overshadowed by Camille or Jamie, but she swam so well, she would have been a superstar on any [youth] team and she has done a great job,” Thorpe said.
Like Bussian, Thorpe has the luxury of having talented swimmers who are also very humble and embrace the team dynamic.
“Everyone understands the team concept,” Thorpe said. “The Battlefield tradition, the Battlefield name, it means something to them and they are very proud to represent it. Our athletic director, principal, and all the fans have been very supportive as well, which has really helped.”
Bussian said Patriot’s tradition of success, especially on the boys’ side, could have been a source of pressure in previous years, but she doesn’t think that’s the case with this team.
“I think I and the kids did feel that kind of pressure a few years back, but this year’s team has more confidence and excitement,” Bussian said. “They are just focusing on what they know they need to do. They are feeling confident, but determined.”
