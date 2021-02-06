When Camille Spink swam for Battlefield coach Jay Thorpe for the Prince William Swim League in the 8-and-under division for the Tsunamis, she often heard him talk about the name Sophia Revilak, (nicknamed The Flash), whose prowess in the sprint swimming events was well-known ever since Revilak set the Prince William County record in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.55 back in 2012.
Alas, Spink outflashed the Flash beating Revilak’s record by a full second while also surpassing her own county record in the 100 by nearly a full second at 49.39 to pace the Lady Bobcats to the girls’ team title Friday night at the Region 6B Swimming Championships at the Prince William Aquatic Center on the campus of Colgan High School. The top four individual swimmers in each event at regionals advanced to next Saturday’s Class 6 State Meet at the Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton.
On the boys’ side, Patriot won another regional title on the strength of great depth, by placing 16 individuals in event finals. Individual winners for the Pioneers included Joshua Hochard (100 freestyle) and Peter Gilbert (500 freestyle). Meanwhile, Colgan’s boys team had a noteworthy day, winning all the relays, seeing Matthew Van Deusen win both the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle and playing a key role in 200 and 400 freestyle relays, and seeing freshman diver Keith Travis win the 1-meter diving title with a score of 334.35. Colgan’s second-place team showing of 339 points represented the team’s best showing in the school’s five-year history.
Spink, the electrifying sophomore, also paced two winning Battlefield relays, swimming the freestyle leg of the 200 medley relay after junior Jamie Cornwell, sophomore Emma Hannam, and junior Sophia Heilen swam the other legs while breaking their previous county record time of 1.45.13 by about five-tenths of a second (1.44.69). Spink also swam the anchor leg of Battlefield’s winning 200 freestyle relay, following Heilen, freshman Lexi Sawwa, and junior Sarah Golsen.
It was just about a perfect night for the sophomore, who swam lightning fast despite having a tiring day before competing at regionals.
“We weren’t well rested; in fact, I just got out of school,” Spink said. “So I am looking forward to next [Saturday] because of [the strength] of these swims. I’m pretty hyped. When you are coming out a wet swim and you have to put a mask on your face, it’s kind of hard to breathe, but that’s okay. I’m kind of used to it now.”
Spink said she enjoys the competition aspect of swimming now because of the interaction she can have with her teammates, in contrast to the distance learning format that has existed during the pandemic.
“Honestly, I’m just trying to have fun at these meets. This is my social time, so I just come out with a good attitude and try to do the best I can do every time I swim.”
There were several other double winners on the girls’ side, and some other county records went by the wayside. For example, Aris Runnels eclipsed the former record set by Patriot’s Abigail Daniel in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.80 seconds. Runnels also won the 100-yard backstroke, but was two seconds slower than her own county record time of 53.80 , set earlier this year.
“I’m excited about the quality of swimmers who swam next to me in those events,” Runnels said. “They bring out the best in me. I definitely didn’t set any record times, but I think I’m definitely ready for next week.”
Other two-event winners included Daniel, who won the 200 individual medley (2:04.04) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.65) and Unity Reed’s Alyssa Martel, who won the 200 (1:51.00) and 500 freestyle (5:00.40).
Martel said adjusting to the pandemic has been difficult.
“I don’t really like wearing a mask [when outside of the pool], but if it keeps people safe, it’s worth it,” Martel said. “I’m really excited to make states for my second year [in a row] and represent my school. I’m pretty proud of Unity Reed and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
Daniel said she was pleased with how she swam despite not setting any personal bests.
“I’m seeding about where I was last year and last year at states I had one second and one third place finish, so I’m happy with where I am, especially because of the pandemic and the limited training. It’s been a lot more tiring [because of the pandemic] because the practices are longer, but we are doing a lot more weight training and the change in training is what has brought me to this point. So I’m really excited to see what I can do at states.”
REGION 6B SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Prince William Aquatics Center
(Top 4 Individuals advance to states)
Boys Team Scores—1. Patriot 373; 2. Colgan 339; 3. Battlefield 321; 4. Colonial Forge 252; 5. Forest Park 195; 6. Woodbridge 166; 7. Riverbend 123; 8. John Champe 99; 9. Unity Reed 49; 10. Potomac 21; 11. Hylton 15; 12. Massaponax 5.
Individual event winners only
200 Medley Relay—Colgan (Matthew VanDeusen, Bennett Newland, Johnathan Walden, Andrew Healey), 1:38.11; 200-yard freestyle—1. Matthew Van Deusen (Colgan) 1:42.36; 200 individual medley—1. Jakob Frick (Colonial Forge), 1:58.05; 50 freestyle—1. William Ross (Riverbend) 21.56; 1 meter diving—1. Travis Keith (Colgan) 334.35; 100 butterfly—1. William Ross (Riverbend)52.50; 100 freestyle—1. Joshua Hochard (Patriot), 47.73; 500 freestyle—Peter Gilbert (Patriot), 4:40.85; 200 freestyle relay—1. Patriot (John Verosko, Boden Pearson, Nathan Nham, Alex Martins), 1:30.91; 100 backstroke—1. Matthew VanDeusen (Colgan), 51.27; 100 breaststroke—1. Jakob Frick (Colonial Forge) 56.59; 400 freestyle relay—1. Colgan (Christian Egan, Johnathan Walden, Matthew Drum, Matthew VanDeusen), 3:17.23.
Girls Team Scores—1. Battlefield 466; 2. Patriot 337; 3. Colgan 265; 4. Forest Park 236; 5. Osbourn Park 160; 6. Woodbridge 140; 7. Massaponax 139; 8. Colonial Forge 91; 9. Riverbend 62; 10. Unity Reed 40; 11. Potomac 31.
Individual event winners only
200 medley relay—Battlefield (Jamie Cornwell, Emma Hannam, Sophia Heilen, Camille Spink), 1:44.69; 200 freestyle—1. Alyssa Martel (Unity Reed), 1:51.00; 200 individual medley—1. Abigail Daniel (Patriot), 2:04.04; 50 freestyle—1. Camille Spink (Battlefield), 22.55; 1 meter diving—1. Sydney Bezelik (Patriot), 348.65; 100 butterfly—1. Aris Runnels (Colgan), 54.80; 100 freestyle—1. Camille Spink (Battlefield), 49.39; 500 freestyle—1. Alyssa Martel (Unity Reed), 5:00.40; 200 freestyle relay—1. Battlefield (Sophia Heilen, Lexi Sawwa, Sarah Golsen, Camille Spink), 1:37.77; 100 backstroke—1. Aris Runnels (Colgan), 55.56; 100 breaststroke—1. Abigail Daniel (Patriot), 1:04.65; 400 freestyle relay—1. Battlefield (Lexi Sawwa, Katherine Diatchenko, Sarah Golsen, Jamie Cornwell), 3:38.92.
