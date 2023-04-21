GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 3, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 0: Autumn Hottle recorded the first goal after a great effort by Olivia Mormann went off the crossbar in the 4th minute Thursday.
Kyndal Shuler scored the 2nd goal off a corner kick from Lily Wright in the 9th minute. Emory Davis scored the third goal, unassisted, in the 45th minute.
Morgan Shively made seven saves in goal as Battlefield (5-0-2 in Cedar Run District, 6-1-3 overall) moved into first place in the Cedar Run District over previously undefeated Freedom-South Riding (5-1-1, 7-1-1).
BATTLEFIELD 1, KETTLE RUN 0: Kyla Kaczmarczyk scored a first half goal off an assist from Reese Natysin helping Brentsville (5-1-0 overall) to a hard-fought victory over a tough Kettle Run team.
Haley Garber and Riley Coombs played in goal to preserve the shutout with the help of defenders Emma Cornwell, Madilyn Rolader, and Savannah Vonderhaar while Peyton McGovern and Valentina Nardone turned in strong performances in the midfield.
OTHER SCORES
Osbourn Park 1, Gainesville 0
John Champe 8, Osbourn 0
BOYS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 4, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 0: Carter Cramp had 2 goals and Robbie Karas and Nziza Siibo each had a goal.
Three assists by Mathew Carlin and one by Nathan Andrade.
Defenders Emmitt Innestroza, Aidan Murphy, Kyle Morrell, Alex Shawky, Luke Smith and Jaiden Williams led the shutout.
Battlefield moves to 5-2-1 in the district.
OSBOURN 4, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Noel Sotelo scored 2 goals. Romeo Ventura and Joe Adebiyi each scored 1. Cooper Noseworthy and Ahmed Chirinos each had an assist.
Osbourn is now 8-0-0 in the Cedar Run District and 10-0-0 overall.
OSBOURN PARK 2, GAINESVILLE 2: Adhbuth Sista had one goal for Osbourn Park that was assisted by Jhonatan Rivera and Jorge Ortega scored his third free kick goal of the season.
BRENTSVILLE 4, KETTLE RUN 2: Blake Fletcher netted two goals and Joel Rauno and Cason Russel each added one for Brentsville (2-5-0 overall).
Brentsville’s defense was led by the efforts of Brad Gammon, Derek Grey and Michael Daly. Wyatt Vonderharr logged 8 saves.
PATRIOT 2, UNITY REED 0: Jake Gibson (assist Rodney Williams) and Jerameel Diaz Vargas (Gibson assist) scored both goals for Patriot (2-6-0 in Cedar Run District, 4-6-0 overall).
FOREST PARK 0, COLGAN 0: Nico Pinell was in goal the whole game in posting the shutout for Forest Park (6-2-1 overall, 4-1-1 in the Cardinal District).
BOYS LACROSSE
YORKTOWN 11, PATRIOT 6: Tyler Schemlzer led Patriot (4-4) with four goals. Brody McClure and Cade Blaha each had one.
COLONIAL FORGE 16, NORTH STAFFORD 5: For Colonial Forge, four goals were scored by Reef Krug.
Three goals were scored by Ryan Bondgren.
Two goals were scored by Ian Bennett. One goal apiece was scored by Ciaran Donovan, Zach Seward, AJ Riley, Khyri Hawkins, Joey Scullion, Michael Goben, and Jason Rubio.
Colonial Forge won a collective 22 of 24 faceoffs and outshot North Stafford by 30-7.
