Battlefield High School's girls soccer team entered the state tournament with a grueling path to a championship. They would have to play three straight days.

The Bobcats are showing so far they are up to the challenge. On Saturday, Battlefield advanced to the Class 6 state final with a 1-0 victory over Madison in the semifinals. Autumn Hottle clinched the victory by tallying the game-winning goal in the fourth overtime period at John Champe High School.

With the victory, Battlefield meets Colgan in an all-Prince William County matchup Sunday at noon at John Champe. The two teams have met twice already with Colgan winning both, including a 4-0 victory for the region title. Battlefield is seeking its first state title since winning three straight from 2014-16.

In the final overtime period before penalty kicks, where the first goal ends the game, the Bobcats stole the ball on their half and started a counterattack. Freshman midfielder Kyndal Shular dribbled it to the top of the Madison box and passed it off to Hottle, who converted her shot.

“I saw Autumn for the layoff, and once she kicked that ball I knew it was gonna go [in],” Shular said.

Shular said that the team was playing well with keeping possession and as the game continued the hot weather was taking a toll on the players.

“I think in the beginning we had good possession as the first half went on, I think we got a little tired because of the sun,” Shular said.

Battlefield head coach Kevin Hilton said that at halftime the adjustments were to play smarter and simpler to counteract the heat.

“We can do a better job of keeping the ball, obviously you know, it's much less tiresome on your legs when you have the ball on your foot,” Hilton Said.

Hilton said that even with Battlefield not doing too much offensively, its defense is what helped them stay in the game during the second half.

“I thought we actually played pretty well in the second half. You know, we had a hard time creating a lot of quality opportunities, but we did a good job of preventing them [Madison] from creating opportunities,” Hilton said.

Senior defender Rylie Swenson said that the overtime periods were a very tense period for the team.

“Especially the golden goal part, one goal and the game could easily be over for us,” Swenson said. “So it was definitely very stressful and hectic and we were just trying to move as quickly and fast as we could to get that final goal.”

