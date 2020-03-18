Jake Agnos is learning to play the ukulele. He has the time now that he and his fellow minor league players in the New York Yankees’ organization are staying in Tampa, Florida for the foreseeable future.
The Yankees quarantined all its minor leaguers for two weeks after announcing Sunday one of them had tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the first confirmed case involving an MLB-affiliated player.
Agnos informed his mother Lee of the news via FaceTime around 30 minutes before it became public. Agnos’ father Niko said his son and the other Yankee minor leaguers learned of the positive test from Yankees general manager Brian Cashman in a meeting at the Yankees’ spring training facility Sunday.
On Tuesday, the Yankees announced a second minor-leaguer tested positive for the coronavirus.
Lee Agnos asked her son Sunday if he knew who the first player was and he said he did. She then asked if he had come in close contact with the player and he said “Oh yeah.” Agnos did not know who the second player was as of yet. The Yankees have not identified either player.
In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball have delayed the start of their seasons. Major League Baseball will not begin until mid-May at the earliest. The Minor League Baseball season was scheduled to start April 9.
Agnos was in good spirits and his parents stayed optimistic.
“He’s young and he’s healthy,” Lee said.
Lee said she was also comforted by the way the Yankees have handled this situation. The team, for example, provides meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner that the players can come and pick up at the spring training facility.
“They are taking care of him,” Lee said. “He’s in good hands. They are on top of things.”
Agnos and two of his teammates are staying in a double-wide Airbnb they rented. The Airbnb is a 20-minute drive from the Yankees’ spring training facility in Tampa.
Lee said her son FaceTimes at least once a day to check in. The family also receives updates via a group text they have set up.
To keep himself busy, Agnos is teaching himself through videos to play a ukulele that belongs to one of his roommates.
He’s also staying busy by playing the video game Fortnite.
Agnos and his roommates have been unable to work out too much at their living quarters since all their equipment, including their gloves, are still at the spring training facility.
Agnos reported for his first spring training with the Yankees in late January as New York brought in some of their starting pitchers and top position prospects.
The Yankees selected Agnos in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of East Carolina.
