Scroll through the roster of any of the eight teams that make up the XFL and you’ll discover the league is made up of guys from major collegiate programs. Ohio State, Penn State, UCLA, and so on.
Keep scrolling.
Way down at the bottom of the St. Louis BattleHawks roster, you find No.99 Jake Payne, the outlier of the XFL.
Payne, a Battlefield High School graduate, cut his teeth at tiny Shenandoah University (D-III) in Winchester, VA. He didn’t have pro scouts following his every move. His games were not on national television. Rather, the 6-foot-4, 300-lb behemoth reached out and wrapped his giant mitts around his dream and defied the odds in the process.
“Being at the Division III level, I knew I wasn’t going to get the exposure I needed from the NFL and professional teams,” Payne said, “So I took to Twitter. After every game, I’d make my highlights and send them out to anyone with ‘draft scout’ in their profile.”
“The first time, I think I sat for like eight hours reaching out,” he said. “Then the next week, I’d do the same thing.”
Unorthodox? Sure. But Payne didn’t want to look back on his football career and wonder what could have been. He flipped over every rock and used every resource at his disposal.
“The handful of contacts I made during the process played a big part in getting me to where I am,” Payne said. “They got me into a few all-star games and in front of a few scouts and agents. A couple of teams came out to see me and I was able to have pro day workouts at William & Mary and Richmond.”
With the door cracked open, Jake did the rest. A unique blend of size and athletic ability, he was a diamond-in-the-rough prospect. Payne attended mini-camp with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles before landing a roster spot on his hometown Arena Football League team, the Washington Valor. In 2018, he won Arena Bowl XXXI with the Valor in front of 9,000 people at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.
Still, he kept pushing forward toward his NFL dream. Using the Arena League as a springboard, Payne continued climbing the ranks of professional football. In 2019, he earned a spot on the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football. Although the league wound up folding before the end of the season, the talent was better and the exposure was greater. So, when the XFL started the process of filling their rosters for their comeback season, Payne was an obvious choice.
“I played for $250 a week my rookie year in the Arena league, which was humbling,” Payne said. “So I’ve just continued to work my way up.”
In the XFL, Payne is part of something special. Not only is the league a massive success in its return, but he’s part of a football renaissance in St. Louis. His team is the first professional football the city has had since the Rams bolted for Los Angeles a few years back.
“I’m not used to being part of a big program like this and I’m not used to playing in front of 30,000 people,” Payne said. “Everything is professionally run with the BattleHawks,” he added.
In their first home game, the BattleHawks set an XFL record for attendance with 29,554 fans. They trounced the New York Guardians 29–9 and, after five games, sit in a three-way tie for first place in the XFL East Division.
“You go downtown and everyone knows who we are. They’re huge BattleHawk fans. I’ll be walking and just hear a loud ‘KA-KAW!’ from a fan. They have embraced us,” Payne said.
Missourians have embraced the team, but you might see some blue and white locally as well. When St. Louis came to Audi Field to play the DC Defenders, Payne had over 150 friends and family in attendance. “To make a tackle and hear half the stadium cheer…that was really cool,” Payne admitted.
Moving forward, Payne just wants to see how far the sport can take him. Thus far, he’s on the right track. He’s playing in the country’s second-best football league and his personal brand is growing. After a win recently, Payne went viral for his postgame Bud Light Seltzer celebration and he said there should be shirts available soon to honor it.
To date, three million people have watched the celebration video on, of all places, Twitter, which brings the whole Jake Payne story full circle.
